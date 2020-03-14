« previous next »
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #50 on: March 14, 2020, 12:23:02 AM
I havent seen the episode but can I just say I love the tribes division? I mean, Parv would have gone home from Sele if not for the swap.

And then with the new tribes, Kim is again in a good position... Yul, Wendell and Nick on the same tribe! What are the odds? I just hope that Yuls tribe dont ever have to go to tribal cause Parv will be a done deal. And Im pissed, whats the point of fire tokens if they dont actively tell the Survivors with it what they can do. Imagine Parv having four tokens AND getting voted out with it. Totally pointless.

HERES HOPING ROB SOLVES THE CHALLENGE AND SEND SOME ADVANTAGES PARVS WAY.

I really was hoping for Ben and Adam to go home. Just wondering. Had Rob aligned with Sarah and Sophie, would they buy it? :(
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #51 on: March 14, 2020, 12:25:22 AM
Im actively rooting for Yul, Kim, Parv and Sandra!
Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #52 on: March 15, 2020, 05:35:18 AM
I think about this, robfather should play more aggressive in last eps, he should threaten ben and adam, if they vote him out, he will campaign so hard in EoE to NEVER vote for both of them if they ever manage to somehow get to F3, after all almost all jury are his people
Gra1162

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
georgiapeach

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on Yesterday at 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:08:45 PM
I dont know, I feel like with the EOE twist, the Survivors are not trying hard enough?

Why wouldnt Parv pretended her nullifier to be an idol and use back Yuls strategy on himself? Vote with us and Ill not write your name down. I dont know... but theres just so many ways to try to flip one vote around, even though theres only one hour and Im sure I hoped to see more strategising going on.

Not just that, wasnt Sandra on the very season and direct recipient of a stupid move by JT to hand over your idol to others? I mean she was playing the game but you could have made Denise GIVE her your token then promise to use your Idol on her at tribal?

Theres just so many mistakes this episode and it got me shookethtgt that these legends could be making such fatal errors??
Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 PM
Currently rooting for Yul, Kim, Sophie, Sarah!

Ill be shocked if Natalie doesnt return but just hoping against Tysons return.
David

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:34:01 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:48:10 PM
Quote from: Gra1162 on Yesterday at 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
THIS....wow did Denise play that one perfectly!! Prob the best blindside EVER!

My two faves gals gone....

I don't really think Denise played it perfectly. She wasted an idol on someone who voted for her, such a waste!
