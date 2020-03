I donít know, I feel like with the EOE twist, the Survivors are not trying hard enough?



Why wouldnít Parv pretended her nullifier to be an idol and use back Yulís strategy on himself? Vote with us and Iíll not write your name down. I donít know... but thereís just so many ways to try to flip one vote around, even though thereís only one hour and Iím sure I hoped to see more strategising going on.



Not just that, wasnít Sandra on the very season and direct recipient of a stupid move by JT to hand over your idol to others? I mean she was playing the game but you could have made Denise GIVE her your token then promise to use your Idol on her at tribal?



Thereís just so many mistakes this episode and it got me shookethtgt that these legends could be making such fatal errors??