I dont know, I feel like with the EOE twist, the Survivors are not trying hard enough?



Why wouldnt Parv pretended her nullifier to be an idol and use back Yuls strategy on himself? Vote with us and Ill not write your name down. I dont know... but theres just so many ways to try to flip one vote around, even though theres only one hour and Im sure I hoped to see more strategising going on.



Not just that, wasnt Sandra on the very season and direct recipient of a stupid move by JT to hand over your idol to others? I mean she was playing the game but you could have made Denise GIVE her your token then promise to use your Idol on her at tribal?



Theres just so many mistakes this episode and it got me shookethtgt that these legends could be making such fatal errors??