Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
March 14, 2020, 12:23:02 AM
I havent seen the episode but can I just say I love the tribes division? I mean, Parv would have gone home from Sele if not for the swap.

And then with the new tribes, Kim is again in a good position... Yul, Wendell and Nick on the same tribe! What are the odds? I just hope that Yuls tribe dont ever have to go to tribal cause Parv will be a done deal. And Im pissed, whats the point of fire tokens if they dont actively tell the Survivors with it what they can do. Imagine Parv having four tokens AND getting voted out with it. Totally pointless.

HERES HOPING ROB SOLVES THE CHALLENGE AND SEND SOME ADVANTAGES PARVS WAY.

I really was hoping for Ben and Adam to go home. Just wondering. Had Rob aligned with Sarah and Sophie, would they buy it? :(
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
March 14, 2020, 12:25:22 AM
Im actively rooting for Yul, Kim, Parv and Sandra!
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
March 15, 2020, 05:35:18 AM
I think about this, robfather should play more aggressive in last eps, he should threaten ben and adam, if they vote him out, he will campaign so hard in EoE to NEVER vote for both of them if they ever manage to somehow get to F3, after all almost all jury are his people
Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
Today at 09:19:14 PM
PARVATI & SANDRA NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO  :'( :'( :'(
