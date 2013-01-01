« previous next »
I havent seen the episode but can I just say I love the tribes division? I mean, Parv would have gone home from Sele if not for the swap.

And then with the new tribes, Kim is again in a good position... Yul, Wendell and Nick on the same tribe! What are the odds? I just hope that Yuls tribe dont ever have to go to tribal cause Parv will be a done deal. And Im pissed, whats the point of fire tokens if they dont actively tell the Survivors with it what they can do. Imagine Parv having four tokens AND getting voted out with it. Totally pointless.

HERES HOPING ROB SOLVES THE CHALLENGE AND SEND SOME ADVANTAGES PARVS WAY.

I really was hoping for Ben and Adam to go home. Just wondering. Had Rob aligned with Sarah and Sophie, would they buy it? :(
Im actively rooting for Yul, Kim, Parv and Sandra!
