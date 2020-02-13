I really love firewoods challenge on EoEtwinnie show us strength but also emotion, so did amber and danni, and for ethan, show us determination and teach us to be a resilient, even though u got tragedy in your life you must never give up!so kids if u got bullied by evil schoolmates, forum members or even moderator u have to resilient and never gives up, and remember if ethan can survive cancer and EoE, yall can survive being bulliedthe bonds of the EoE four also show us why that chris underfirewood won S38