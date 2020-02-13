« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION  (Read 1793 times)

Offline TARUSAFan

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #25 on: February 13, 2020, 07:19:09 AM »
I just hate Ben Driebergen so much ever since HvHvH. Still stands today  :furious:
I want the older players to progess and make the merge. I don't really care much for the newer season's winners like
Sarah, Wendell, Nick...
Offline Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #26 on: February 13, 2020, 11:00:35 AM »
I agree that Amber was a disappointment.. but I think that was what they wanted to edit and for us to see. :duno:
Online BourkieBoy

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #27 on: February 13, 2020, 03:17:00 PM »
Wow! What a great first episode! Very sad to see both Natalie & Amber, two great winners sent to EoE, however, at least they arent completely out yet! Sucks to see Amber sent to EoE, after she left her daughters one again! I wonder what Robs reaction will be when he finds out that his wife has been sent to EoE!  :funny:

I just love Ethan <3
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #28 on: February 13, 2020, 06:28:57 PM »
But when we look back to S03 Africa, Ethan was so vibrant and athletic, he should be more prepare and fit for this season
he was a cool dude back then, now we got a wiseman
Online Gra1162

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #29 on: February 13, 2020, 06:51:45 PM »
Its sad to see natalie go so early because she had A LOT of protential, but amber i was happy to see go to EOE, Sandra still stays queen  :2hearts: like she had 2 wins and shes still here, just shows how much she deserves to be here, Yul is absuoltly  slaying and so is danni , Parv and Sandra  :2hearts: :2hearts:

my winner picks is on Yul & Danni after the first ep  :2hearts:
Offline Nyoman_SB1

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #30 on: February 19, 2020, 10:50:25 AM »
Ugh... So sad Natalie voted out first ☹️☹️. She eliminated first both on TAR & Survivor on her second chance. I am so mad production put her in the same tribe with Jeremy 😡. Other casts knew that they both are really close.
Offline Jay33

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #31 on: February 19, 2020, 11:32:32 AM »
Yul is my top pick to win at the moment. Rob getting kicked out won't come soon enough.

Count me in as a Natalie/Nadiya fan and sad she was the first out. However, I don't like Jeremy much and never have, so I won't really be rooting for him.
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #32 on: February 20, 2020, 02:43:38 AM »
Yul cant win, he got big name, nobody will tag along with him to F3
and at this rate Tweenie will go back to the game in eps 6
after 2 eps officer Sarah is my winner pick
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #33 on: February 20, 2020, 05:43:01 AM »
Big names cant win this season, they will got chopped down since they are big threat to the others, the bottom tier of the winners will win this season: officer sarah, michele, sophie, adam, ben, denise, nick and jeremy
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #34 on: February 27, 2020, 03:13:37 AM »
Sele pay the price for vote out tweenie, the strongest female player in the tribe
Offline Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #35 on: February 27, 2020, 05:01:15 AM »
They need to stop voting old school players. Could this be Rob and Parvs downfall?
Offline Nyoman_SB1

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #36 on: February 27, 2020, 08:47:22 AM »
Ugh.. Why Ethan, I was hoping Adam 🙄. Glad queen Natalie dominates the Extinction island
Offline TARUSAFan

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #37 on: February 28, 2020, 04:07:49 AM »
Can the newer players get voted out next. Fed up that the older players are getting voted off. It should have been Adam. Im more interested to see the older ones play since it has been years since we last saw them.
Offline Jay33

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #38 on: February 28, 2020, 03:45:30 PM »
I prefer old school to new school in general too, but I do not like Rob or Parvati. I'd rather have them go than some of the others. Yul I am a fan of and will be rooting for. Ben and Adam are a couple others I wouldn't mind seeing get voted out.
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #39 on: February 29, 2020, 11:11:35 PM »
My second winner pick is michele, go girl
Offline georgiapeach

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #40 on: March 04, 2020, 06:58:56 PM »
Finally caught up! Can't wait for tonight!
If anyone feels up to updating...PLEASE feel free!:kuss:
Offline Jobby

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #41 on: March 04, 2020, 08:37:21 PM »
NOT A SPOILER

Before the start of the season, I read Danni is in the F3 and possibly win.

Just this week, I read Tyson possibly wins.

My point being? DAMN THOSE SPOILERS. I love this season seems unspoiled and THIS VIEWING EXPERIENCE IS AMAZING.

Kudos to the entire CBS Survivor crew at doing such an amazing job to keep spoilers away.
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #42 on: March 05, 2020, 12:49:13 AM »
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! Not Tyson!
noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Offline Jay33

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #43 on: March 05, 2020, 01:11:23 AM »
I like Tyson but I am not surprised he's gone after reading things. Sucks.

I wonder what's next.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #44 on: March 05, 2020, 01:28:08 AM »
"YOU GUYS GOT SO MUCH FIREWOOD" :funny:
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #45 on: March 05, 2020, 02:45:39 AM »
Twinnie crush the edge of extinction, she's on fire
i wonder if she can go back next eps so they can swap at 8-8
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #46 on: March 05, 2020, 03:13:41 AM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on March 05, 2020, 01:28:08 AM
"YOU GUYS GOT SO MUCH FIREWOOD" :funny:

And he was not even in joking mode
Offline Hubickichibi

Re: LIVE! SHOW DISCUSSION
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:31:47 AM »
I really love firewoods challenge on EoE
twinnie show us strength but also emotion, so did amber and danni, and for ethan, show us determination and teach us to be a resilient, even though u got tragedy in your life you must never give up!
so kids if u got bullied by evil schoolmates, forum members or even moderator u have to resilient and never gives up, and remember if ethan can survive cancer and EoE, yall can survive being bullied
the bonds of the EoE four also show us why that chris underfirewood won S38
