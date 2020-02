IMMUNITY

1. Paddle out

2. Grab tiles

3. Go over obstacles

4. Ring toss (can't remember!)



SELE in the water first, then DAKAL.



SELE IS STRUGGLING TO RETRIEVE NUMBER TILES.



SELE is not working well.



DAKAL is returning with all the tiles.



DAKAL is all at the crates.



Rob is giving it all OMG. LOVE IT. HE LOVES AND BLEED THIS GAME.



Everyone on SELE trying to catch up.



DAKAL is all in the water.



Dakal first to the barrel.



Tyson over then Tony, then Sarah...



Ethan over the barrel...



Kim over the barrel..



Dakal has everybody over the barrel!



Sandra being the best cheer leader ever! Telling Tony to focus.



Yul working on NUMBERS WOW.



Rob and Jeremy last two and they can't go over.



Yul is working on combination.



Ethan singlehandedly pulled Rob and Jeremy over.



YUL SOLVED THE PUZZLE.



TYSON AND WENDELL TOSSING RINGS.



OMG I AM SO WORRIED.



WENDELL GOT THE FIRST PADDLE.



ADAM SOLVING PUZZLE.



BEN AND JEREMY TOSSING RINGS.



JEREMY TIED JUST LIKE THAT.



JEREMY GOT THE SECOND RING OMG.



JEREMY GOT THREE TOSSES JUST LIKE THAT?? WHAT.