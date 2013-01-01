Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!
Mokuta was desperate for a win, but in the Chakkenge that really mattered, they couldnt bring it home and Mokuta was off to Tribal Council yet again!
Nick was still keen to get rid of Henry and he Shonee & Harry, thought they had the other onboard!
But Abbey & Lydia had their eyes fixed firmly on Shonee!
Henry didnt have an idol, but what he didnt know, was that Shonee had a HII!
At Tribal Council, Henry put his plan into action! Shonee decides not to risk it and blew Henry and his fake idol, out of the game!
19 are left. Who will be going home tonight?