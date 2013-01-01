Its Day 13 at Vakama Tribe! David still believes that the tribe is still split into two groups and how there is still a minority & a majority tribe. He states that it is Mat v Locky and he cant wait to watch what happens between those two!



Mat states that he is walking around camp showing his idol, because everyone him grab it! He states that he hopes to use it to break up the majority alliance!



Mat is hoping to target Locky next and that is prepared to work with David to get out Locky!



Back over at Mokuta, Shonee is very happy that she used her Idol last night, but she still believes that she is on the bottom of the tribe and states that Abbey is the leader of the tribe, with Lee as close Deputy!



Shonee still believes that she is close with Harry & Nick and that she trust them both 100%