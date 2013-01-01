« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!  (Read 175 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Today at 12:00:35 AM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:01:30 AM »
We should have another entertaining episode tonight! Why don't you join me in about two and a half hours, for what is sure to be another very entertaining episode!

Channel Ten haven't seemed to have released a preview for tonight's episode in the television guide, which is very weird! Anyway, no preview tonight, but join me at 7:30pm for another excellent episode!  :waves:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:21 AM »
Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!

Mokuta was desperate for a win, but in the Chakkenge that really mattered, they couldnt bring it home and Mokuta was off to Tribal Council yet again!

Nick was still keen to get rid of Henry and he Shonee & Harry, thought they had the other onboard!

But Abbey & Lydia had their eyes fixed firmly on Shonee!

Henry didnt have an idol, but what he didnt know, was that Shonee had a HII!

At Tribal Council, Henry put his plan into action! Shonee decides not to risk it and blew Henry and his fake idol, out of the game!

19 are left. Who will be going home tonight?
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:35:03 AM »
Shonee states how she is getting pretty sick of losing, because they have all of these strong men!

Zach has created some type of exercise machine on the trees and he is impressing all the women with his guns!  :funny:

The tribe then puts some really bad American shopping channel host voices!  :groan:

Intro! <3
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Threa
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:41:44 AM »
Its Day 13 at Vakama Tribe! David still believes that the tribe is still split into two groups and how there is still a minority & a majority tribe. He states that it is Mat v Locky and he cant wait to watch what happens between those two!

Mat states that he is walking around camp showing his idol, because everyone him grab it! He states that he hopes to use it to break up the majority alliance!

Mat is hoping to target Locky next and that is prepared to work with David to get out Locky!

Back over at Mokuta, Shonee is very happy that she used her Idol last night, but she still believes that she is on the bottom of the tribe and states that Abbey is the leader of the tribe, with Lee as close Deputy!

Shonee still believes that she is close with Harry & Nick and that she trust them both 100%
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:45:54 AM »
Shonee believes that if she, Harry & Nick can convince 2 others to join them in voting, then they will have the majority alliance!

Shonee states that Sharn is the middle of the tribe and kind of the odd one out and the two women decide to try and target Zach at the next Tribal Council!

Harry states that Zach doesnt have any strong alliances and Harry decides to try and convince him to join his alliance!

Zach knows that she couldnt play the same game as Season 3, because it will get him voted out again. Instead of being the alpha male, he decides to work on his social game!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:53:48 AM »
We are back!

Its for a Reward Challenge!

David is pretty surprised to find out that Henry went home! Hes quite happy that he went home, so he didnt have to take him out now!

Abbey meal of choice would be everything

REWARD CHALLENGE: Stacked in pairs, you will stack blocks on a pulley, while avoiding trip obstacles. Once you are at the end and have stack them all up, knock them all down! First tribe to knock down all their blocks, wins Reward!

The tribe to knock down their blocks will win garlic bread, pasta and red wine!

Sharn, AK & Tarzan will sit out todays Challenge!

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:58:28 AM »
If castaways hit the trip obstacle, all of their blocks will fall down and tribes will need to start again!

This challenge is quite hard to do commentary on, Im sorry!

Oh dear! A bunch of Mokutas blocks have fallen over in the wind! This opens the door right up for Vakama! As a result, Vakama are way in front and they are on their last block!

Mokuta has suddenly caught up very fast! Its now a race to see who has stocked their blocks correctly! Mokuta have realised that their blocks arent far enough apart,

Vakama gives it a go and it DOESNT REACH THE END! Vakama now need to back and start again!

Mokuta gives it a go and they loose half of their blocks also! Vakama decide to have another go...
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:00:11 AM »
Its doesnt work for Vakama! The door is open for Mokuta again! Mokuta fail as well!

Vakama tribes again... VAKAMA WINS REWARD!

Mat knows that his tribe is currently divided but he hopes that Reward brings the tribe closer together!

Commericals!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:08:36 AM »
We are back!

Vakama arrive at Mamas Kitchen and enjoy their Reward! They find pasta, garlic bread and red wine!

Tarzan loves his Italian food!

David notices on the Back Wall, that there is photos of each castaway with their mothers! AK breaks down, saying how much he misses his Mum! AK was about 15 in that picture!

Jacqui reveals she has a picture of her parents, in her Dads 80th birthday! <3

We get a picture of Tarzan with his parents and sibilants! Tarzans mother passed away not long after the picture was taken. :(

Mats mother got breast cancer at the age of 23! Mats father was Steve Rogers, also a rugby league great and Mat was just as good as his Dad! Mats Mum died 6 months after his picture was taken.  :'( :'( :'(
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:12:15 AM »
Phoebes grandmother was always sick when she was growing up and theres a special moment of them in hospital!

Moana shares a picture with her mother, which was taken one year after her Dad died. Her Mums also not well while Survivor was taping!

Moana grew up with 14 other siblings and her mother was always a single mum! She grew up in a 2 bedroom house with 14 siblings wow. Moanas Mum doesnt have much longer to live and Moana is going to dedicate her Survivor journey to her!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:19:04 AM »
We are back!

Its time for a Immunity Challenge!

John thinks that Vakama might sink in todays Immunity Challenge!

David doesnt expect to see any fireworks at Tribal Council, should his tribe lose at todays Challenge!

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE: In pairs, you will swim to a pontoon, climb up and over a ladder, make your way across a floating net and then dive down to retrieve an underwater ball. Once you have the ball, the last remaining tribe member will shoot the balls into a ring

The first tribe to sink four balls into the ring, will win todays Immunity!

For Vakama, Moana will sit out the challenge!

AK & Zach are throwing for todays Challenge!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:25:27 AM »
The first competitors are Tarzan & Phoebe for Vakama and Lydia & Shonee for Mokuta!

Mokuta is just ahead at the end of the first ball collection! The next pair for the Green Tribe are Nick & Sharn!

Flick & Mat are the next competitors for Vakama! They actually need to jump from quite a height! Its actually be pretty scared to jump!  :funny:

The next pair for Vakama are Jacqui & David! They are now actually in front of Mokuta! The next pair for Mokuta are Abbey & John! John is struggling to get in the water! Both tribes are neck and neck and are struggling to their last balls out of the chute!

The final pair for Vakama are Locky & Brooke! Mokuta are still struggling to get their third ball! John is now panicking under the water!



Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:29:45 AM »
Abbey manages to get the third ball for Mokuta! The final pair for Mokuta are Lee & Harry! They really need to pick this challenge up, if they want to win Immunity!

Locky manages to get the last ball for Vakama! AK is sinking the balls for Vakama! Lee & Harry have managed to catch up to Vakama! AK sinks his first & second balls!

AK has now managed to sink three balls! AK sinks his fourth ball and VAKAMA WINS IMMUNITY!

Nick decides that tonight his rascal alliance will attempt to take out a big player tonight

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:36:47 AM »
We are back!

Its Day 14 at Mokuta and they arrived back at camp, after losing yet another Immunity Challenge!

John blames himself for the loss, but Abbey states how it is isnt his fault at all!

Abbey states how if we had another 30 seconds, they would of beaten Vakama and they would of won the Challenge! Abbeys plan is to stay with her majority Sporty alliance and vote someone weaker out of the tribe. Her alliance agree to vote out Shonee over Zach, because she has a better social game

Sharn personally doesnt want to see Shonee go, but she needs to agree with the plan, otherwise she fears that she will be eliminated if she doesnt agree. She states how Abbey is controlling the tribe and it isnt good for her!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:43:22 AM »
Abbey wants to keep Zach around, because he is a strong member of the tribe and she believes that they need to keep strong psychical threats around!

Zach wants to break up Abbey/John/Lee and suggests to Harry, Sharn & Shonee that they should vote out John, because he is at the top of the social game and because he underperformed at the challenge

Nick is now thinking that Zach needs to go home, because she is targeting one of the strongest players in the game. He now needs to convince his tribe mates that this is the right move

Zach hopes that he can take out John tonight!

Abbey believes that Shonee will go home and Abbey hopes to take out the social butterflies that breeze to Day 50

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:51:03 AM »
We are back!

Mokuta arrive at Tribal Council and sit down!

Nick believes Henry was voted out at last Tribal Council because he is was playing the hard game too early

Harry believes that Shonee could be in danger tonight!

Shonee knows that shes in trouble tonight, but is hoping that shes in the majority tonight!

Nick tells Lee to Vote Zach, behind everyone elses backs

John is a little worried about their being heaps of different plans tonight! He knows that he might be in danger tonight!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:54:28 AM »
Zach will vote with the right side of the numbers tonight and hopes that its enough to save him!

Lydia says she will vote with her gut tonight and says that she will move forward with people I can trust

Shonee says that certain people know exactly whats going down tonight

Zach doesnt agree with Shonees statement

John agrees with Zach

Tonight is a little different. You will still vote, however, you are not voting to send someone home. You are voting for two people to go to Exile Beach, where their fate will be decided
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:56:07 AM »
Harry says that this is a spanned in the works and states that you need to play differently tonight

Abbey says she will stick to the plan tonight

Nick says his plan wont be changing either!

Zach is a little worried now! He hopes the tribe will send the right person to Exile Beach tonight!

Its time to vote

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:20 AM »
We are back!

Its time to vote

Ill go count the votes

Ill read the votes

The two people with the highest number of votes, will go to Exile Beach tonight!

SHONEE
SHONEE
SHONEE
SHONEE
SHONEE
ZACH
ZACH
JOHN
ZACH

The two people going to Exile Beach tonight...


Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6979
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:06:14 AM »
Shonee has 5 votes and Zach has 3 votes, which means that theyre off to Exile Beach tonight!

Well, two people have gone into the dark tonight. It seems like this tribe is lost in the dark as well

Monday night, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!
Show content
They say to keep your friends and your enemies closer!
But in the game of Survivor, its easier said than done!
Its time to drop your buffs!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1142
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 6 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:13:18 AM »
why shonee :(
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 