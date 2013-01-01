Shonee states how the entire tribe got a massive sugar high after the Reward! Shonee manages to find a little scroll inside a log! He manages to get the clue and hopes that no-one saw her get the clue!Shonees clue states that how her Idol is in the water well! She decides to go fill up her water bottle and she needs to lift up a 70kg water well and search underneath the well to find her Idol! She manages to do it and she manages TO FIND AN IDOL!Every other person was searching the camp for an Idol. WHAT THE HELL IS THIS TRIBES CRAZYINESS WITH IMMUNITY IDOLS?Shonee decides to tell Nick that she found a HII. Nick is very excited with this news and jumps up in the air!Shonee states how she found the Idol at the best time. With Henry dominating todays Challenge, she knows that she could be in trouble at the next Tribal Council!Locky & Phoebe leave the camp, while Shonee states that she just needs to use the Idol at the right time!Commercials!