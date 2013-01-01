Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!
Epic All-Star challenges, led to even more epic rewards! And, after losing theee challenges in a row, yellow tribe Vakama was determined to not lose again!
When Mat got his hands on another idol, he couldnt keep it secret! Then, in the Immunity Challenge, Michelle couldnt hold on, costing her tribe the challenge!
Back at camp, Henry was on a mission! Nick, had other ideas! But Abbey was focused on just one thing!
At Tribal Council, Nick made a last-ditch effort to get Abbeys alliance onside although a shocked Henry got some votes, in the end, Abbey got her way!
20 are left. Who will be going home tonight?