« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!  (Read 148 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 PM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:58:24 PM »
We should have another entertaining episode tonight! Why don't you join me in about two and a half hours, for what is sure to be another very entertaining episode!

While we wait, here's tonight's Episode preview! I hope to see you soon!  :waves:

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:34:47 AM »
Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!

Epic All-Star challenges, led to even more epic rewards! And, after losing theee challenges in a row, yellow tribe Vakama was determined to not lose again!

When Mat got his hands on another idol, he couldnt keep it secret! Then, in the Immunity Challenge, Michelle couldnt hold on, costing her tribe the challenge!

Back at camp, Henry was on a mission! Nick, had other ideas! But Abbey was focused on just one thing!

At Tribal Council, Nick made a last-ditch effort to get Abbeys alliance onside although a shocked Henry got some votes, in the end, Abbey got her way!

20 are left. Who will be going home tonight?
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:46 AM »
At Mokuta Tribe, its raining and everyone is sad and depressed, so Lee & John decide to go naked and cheer up the camp!

Lee states how John is the bogan son he never had!  :funny: Lee says that John & his little stunt gave the tribe a laugh and lifted the tribes spirits!

Intro! <3
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:42:51 AM »
Its Day 10 at Vakama! Its pouring down rain!

Locky says the rain doesnt bother him! Instead, he used the weather to protect the fire and build shelter for his tribe! Locky says how he is still in the majority 6 alliance and will attempt to pick off the minority 4 alliance, one by one!

Locky also reveals that he has a romantic relationship with Brooke! He just hopes that Brooke feels the same towards him! Locky still cant believes that Mat is wearing his idol around his neck and showing everyone!  :funny:

Mat reveals that he thinks that Lockys jealous of having an idol! Mat aims to break Locky down, saying that he made a career out of taking down the big guy!

Back over at Mokuta, Henry is becoming isolated at the game. AK states how the only reason Henry is still in the game, is because the sporty alliance wanted Michelle gone!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:47:19 AM »
Nick believes that because he lied to Henry, Henry will get his revenge on him and vote him off the island!

Nick knows that his tribe values strength, so he knows Henry will target Shonee next. Nick doesnt want to go with this plan and he will instead try to get Henry out!

Nick hopes that his tribe realise that Henry is a massive threat in this game and that they will vote him out sooner rather than later!

Henry knows that hes at the bottom right now. He knows that everyone has betrayed him and then he breaks down in his Confessional? He reveals that when he first played Survivor he lost his mum just before the game started, oh wow thats harsh

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:54:01 AM »
Were back!

Its time for a Reward Challenge!

David would use the word chaotic to describe his Survivor journey so far!

Jacqui believes that Mokuta got rid of Michelle, because she was the weakest link

Nick believes that his tribe is together now!

REWARD CHALLENGE: Square off one of one. You will each hold an idol. Attempt to knock your opponents idol off. First to do so wins a pint for their tribe!

The first tribe to four points, will win soft-serve ice cream! <3
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:59:53 AM »
Harry states how he would love a cone!  :funny:

Round 1 is Mat v Henry! Henry wins the point for his tribe! Mokuta leads 1-0!

The next round is Moana v Abbey! Its the 2 ex-AFLW players going head to head! Abbey manages to knock down Mos idol! Mokuta leads 2-0!

The next round is Phoebe v Shonee! Shonee drops her idol and Mokuta leads 2-1!

The next round is AK v Zach! Mokuta scores the point and they lead 3-1!

The next round is Henry v David! If Mokuta wins this round, then they will win the soft-serve ice cream! Both players knock down their idols, but Davids idol hits the ground first!

MOKUTA WINS REWARD!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:01:14 AM »
Locky decides to play an advantage for himself and Phoebe to join the Mokuta Tribe on their ice-cream date!

Henry knows that his position in the tribe is strong again! Because he won todays Challenge, he knows that his tribe will keep him around due to his strength!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:08:30 AM »
We are back!

Day 11 at Mokuta Tribe sees them win an ice cream reward! Harry states how ice cream is the greatest food on earth and his entire tribe are rushing at the machine!

Theres sprinkles, cookies, chocolate and cones! Harry has a simple vanilla ice-cream with a bit of sprinkles on top!

Henry is very happy to win the challenge! He beat both David & Mat and he hopes that he has managed to prove himself in challenges!

Sharn searches under the ice-cream table for an Idol clue! Henry tries under some clothes!  :funny: :funny: :funny:

Locky states how he used his advantage today, because he wanted to learn about the tribes dynamics. Locky states how the Mokuta Tribe gave him zero information!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:15:28 AM »
Shonee states how the entire tribe got a massive sugar high after the Reward! Shonee manages to find a little scroll inside a log! He manages to get the clue and hopes that no-one saw her get the clue!

Shonees clue states that how her Idol is in the water well! She decides to go fill up her water bottle and she needs to lift up a 70kg water well and search underneath the well to find her Idol! She manages to do it and she manages TO FIND AN IDOL!

Every other person was searching the camp for an Idol. WHAT THE HELL IS THIS TRIBES CRAZYINESS WITH IMMUNITY IDOLS?  :funny:

Shonee decides to tell Nick that she found a HII. Nick is very excited with this news and jumps up in the air!  :funny: :funny:

Shonee states how she found the Idol at the best time. With Henry dominating todays Challenge, she knows that she could be in trouble at the next Tribal Council!

Locky & Phoebe leave the camp, while Shonee states that she just needs to use the Idol at the right time!

Commercials!

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:22:35 AM »
We are back!

Its time for a Immunity Challenge!

Harry states that the ice-cream delicious,

Nick states that Locky and Phoebe really love ice-cream!

David thinks it would be a very good idea to avoid Tribal tonight!

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE: On my go, use heavy logs to build a staircase, in order to pull out a mullet. Use the mullet to hit in stakes, which will allow them to pull in heavy blocks of wood, which will open up a tunnel. Crawl through the tunnel and into a Mud Pit. At the end, you will need to sink five balls into a ring!

The first tribe to sink five balls into their ring will win Immunity today!

For Immunity, this challenge is now on!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:28:06 AM »
There are 15 logs in total! Both tribes are getting exhausted putting in the logs and at the end of this section of the challenge, Mokuta is just in front of Vakama!

After the mullet smashing, Mokuta is now way in front of Vakama! They really need to bring this challenge up!

When Mokutas in the mud pit, Vakama are just working on the skates!

Once tribes are in the mud pit, they need to go over many different types of obstacles! Mokuta are up to the basketball shooting!

Tribes need to step on a pedal, which will launch the ball into the ring! Lee is shooting for Mokuta! This challenge is basically basketball with your feet!  :funny:

Vakama have managed to catch up to Mokuta and Locky is shooting for Vakama! Henry takes over shooting for Mokuta!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:31:01 AM »
Locky manages to shoot big for Vakama! Locky is scoring goals quickly and Mokuta are CHOKING in this challenge!

Locky scores 5 goals for Vakama! Somehow, VAKAMA WINS IMMUNITY!

How on earth did Mokuta manage to lose that challenge? Its like the Melbourne Stars in the last two BBL Finals!  :funny:

Abbey says it sucks to go back to Tribal Council! Abbey states how she needs to get rid of the weakest member in her tribe at Tribal Council tonight!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:38:55 AM »
Were back!

Mokuta arrive back at camp (its Day 12), after CHOKING in todays Immunity Challenge!

Nick plans to go around the camp and convince everyone to vote out Henry tonight! Nick only has one issue: the tribe is thinking with their brawn and not their brain!

The whole tribe goes into the beach to wash the mud off themselves!  :funny:

Nick knows that Shonee doesnt want to play their Idol tonight. Nicks idea is to split the vote in his alliance between Henry & Zack, so that Shonee doesnt have to play her idol! They will also tell Henry to vote out Shonee!

Henrys knows that he will is most likely on the chopping block tonight. He now needs to convince the camp that Shonee needs to be voted out! They believe that Shonee is a strong social threat!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1141
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:42:50 AM »
Nooooo shonee

ugh shonee better stay
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:44:44 AM »
Henry tells his alliance that if they want strength in their tribe, then theyll need to give him around. Harry knows that Shonee is in huge danger and needs to warn her that votes are going to come her way!

Shonee reveals to Harry that she has an Idol! Shonee knows that she needs to play her idol at the correct time and not to waste it!

Shonee states that if she can get rid of Henry tonight, then it will be an All-Star move to her!

Henry is now worried about tonights vote! Lydia states to Henry that if he has an Idol, then he should play it tonight, because the votes could go against him!

Henry decides to make a Fake Idol and then find it right in the middle of Tribal Council, in front of everybody!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:47:29 AM »
Henry decides to use a piece of his jeans, out charcoal on it and then put a piece of his shorts string around the Idol!

Henry hopes that he use his Fake Idol to put panic into the camp and vote out Shonee! (Sorry Gra!)

Shonee isnt planning to use her Idol tonight, but if worse comes to worse, then she will use it, to keep herself in the game!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1141
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:50:09 AM »
i was right about pia winning last season so SHONEE  better win or pheobe or nick
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:53:04 AM »
We are back!

Mokuta arrives at Tribal Council and sits down!

Nick believes that the Mokuta Tribe is almost coversive and after tonights vote, he hopes that the tribe will steady the ship

Abbey states that there is a problem in the tribe when 10 people come to Survivor to win a game

Lee states how Survivor isnt a game. It messes with your emotions!  :funny:

Lydia doesnt believe that there is a pattern in Survivor and that tonights vote will be what the majority wants!

Zach believes that strength in challenge is very critical right now
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:56:38 AM »
Shonee knows that shes in danger right now, but states that how each tribe has won 5 challenges each

John states how strength in each challenge is different from the next one!

Henry states his either himself or Shonee will be voted out tonight! He doesnt feel good about tonights vote, but he hopes his strength has shown the tribe that he must be kept around!

Shonee states that how I always do say I say and that she is more loyal than Henry!

Henry hopes that he has managed to show loyalty and strength to his tribe!

Harry states that tonights vote isnt simple to me at all
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:58:32 AM »
Shonee knows that this tribe values strength and hopes that her tribe values something more than strength tonight!

Its time to vote!

Just before voting starts, Henry manages to stall the vote and goes to search for an Idol! He manages to find an Idol and tribe is very shocked!

Commercials!
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:05:58 AM »
We are back!

Its time to vote!

Nick reveals to Johnathon that he believes its a fake Idol!

Mokuta Tribe goes up to vote!

Ill go count the votes!

If anyone has a Hidden Immunity Idol and wishes to play it, now would be the time to do so!

Shonee decides to play the Idol for herself! It is a real HII and any votes cast for Shonee, will not vote!

Ill read the votes!

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:06:57 AM »
SHONEE (DNC)
SHONEE (DNC)
SHONEE (DNC)
SHONEE (DNC)
SHONEE (DNC)
HENRY
HENRY

5th person voted out of Australian Survivor: All-Stars
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6952
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:09:15 AM »
HENRY!

Henry, the tribe has spoken! :torche

Well, sometimes in Survivor, big moves are rewarded. But, this is All-Stars! So you can go big, but you can also go home!

Tomorrow night, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars
Show content
With physical assent Henry gone, Abbeys fear rises and everyones feeling it!
As a broken Mokuta Tribe weakness, can they keep their heads above water or will they go to Tribal Council yet again?
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1] 2  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 