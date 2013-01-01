« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 PM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:58:24 PM »
We should have another entertaining episode tonight! Why don't you join me in about two and a half hours, for what is sure to be another very entertaining episode!

While we wait, here's tonight's Episode preview! I hope to see you soon!  :waves:

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:34:47 AM »
Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!

Epic All-Star challenges, led to even more epic rewards! And, after losing theee challenges in a row, yellow tribe Vakama was determined to not lose again!

When Mat got his hands on another idol, he couldnt keep it secret! Then, in the Immunity Challenge, Michelle couldnt hold on, costing her tribe the challenge!

Back at camp, Henry was on a mission! Nick, had other ideas! But Abbey was focused on just one thing!

At Tribal Council, Nick made a last-ditch effort to get Abbeys alliance onside although a shocked Henry got some votes, in the end, Abbey got her way!

20 are left. Who will be going home tonight?
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:46 AM »
At Mokuta Tribe, its raining and everyone is sad and depressed, so Lee & John decide to go naked and cheer up the camp!

Lee states how John is the bogan son he never had!  :funny: Lee says that John & his little stunt gave the tribe a laugh and lifted the tribes spirits!

Intro! <3
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 5 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:42:51 AM »
Its Day 10 at Vakama! Its pouring down rain!

Locky says the rain doesnt bother him! Instead, he used the weather to protect the fire and build shelter for his tribe! Locky says how he is still in the majority 6 alliance and will attempt to pick off the minority 4 alliance, one by one!

Locky also reveals that he has a romantic relationship with Brooke! He just hopes that Brooke feels the same towards him! Locky still cant believes that Mat is wearing his idol around his neck and showing everyone!  :funny:

Mat reveals that he thinks that Lockys jealous of having an idol! Mat aims to break Locky down, saying that he made a career out of taking down the big guy!

Back over at Mokuta, Henry is becoming isolated at the game. AK states how the only reason Henry is still in the game, is because the sporty alliance wanted Michelle gone!
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
