Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: February 09, 2020, 11:44:08 PM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: February 09, 2020, 11:45:46 PM »
I'm sadly aren't available to live update tonight! :(

If any RFFer is available to update, then please do so! Your efforts will be greatly thanked! It's just under 3 hours until show time!

While we wait, here's the episode's preview/synopsis for tonight! Enjoy tonight's episode everyone!  :waves:

I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 AM »
Jacqui talks about taking up bodybuilding and poses.

Intro

Locky believes that there is a mole in his alliance and doesn't believe that Mat made an educated guess. David prefers to call himself an informant over a mole.



Nick knights Lee with the immunity sword.  :lol:

Henry is uncertain of his position and tries to build trust with Nick. Nick thinks that Henry is playing too hard and will tear his game apart.

Reward
Mokuta surprised to see Daisy gone. AK calls out Henry for giving Mat an idol.

Challenge: 1 member from each tribe has to push against a crate to push their opponent into the drink. First to 3 wins.
Tribes are playing for fish & chips.

Mat vs Henry. Mat wins.
Jacqui vs. Zach. Zach wins.
AK vs. Lydia. AK wins.
Tarzan vs. Harry. Tarzan & Vakama win reward.

Vakama comes back to camp and sees a bag of potatoes and fishing gear. DIY fish & chips  :funny:
Everyone looks for an idol or a clue on the reward and Mat finds an idol in front of everyone.

Mat talks to Moana about his bond with David, but Moana doesn't trust David.
At night, David uses the tackle box to create another fake idol.

Immunity
Each tribe member has to hold up a barrel. Barrels can be passed to another member, but anyone without a barrel is out. First person to drop a barrel loses the challenge for their tribe.

Shonee sits out and a note is hidden under her bench.
After 75 minutes John loses his grip sending Mokuta to tribal council.
Note was left unclaimed.
Abbey wants to vote off Michelle as the simple vote.

Michelle's concerned she's seen as the weakest after giving up a barrel first.
Abbey wants to keep the tribe strong.
Henry wants to work with Michelle and vote off Sharn as she is loyal & strategic and is the best to never win (As an appeal to stronger players, Sharn was also the second to give up a barrel).
Nick thinks Henry went nuclear and switches his vote to Henry.

Tribal Council
John can't find a hole for his torch.  :funny:
People bring up their ideas for a strong tribe. Michelle says she's goo as cardio and brings up loyalty in the case of a tribe swap. John thinks challenge performance and loyalty are his key voting factors. Henry agreed with the mixture and the need for numbers. Abbey values loyalty over strength but strength is needed for the moment. Nick is focusing on tribal cohesion. Zach fears the risk of voting a stronger player and coming back to tribal. Harry is focusing on keeping his promises. Shonee wants to move forward with people she can trust. Nick thinks a line will be drawn but hopes it won't become a crack.

Time to vote

Shonee: Henry
Henry: Sharn

JLP gets the votes.
No HII

Michelle
Michelle
Sharn
Sharn
Henry
Henry
Henry
Michelle
Michelle

Fourth person voted out

Michelle

JLP: Only time will tell if this vote will hold tribe together...
Henry shakes head no.
JLP: or the crack that will tear it apart.
Henry shakes head yes.

Preview: Can Makuta overpower Vakuma? Locky wants to throw Mat under the bus. Nick wants to give out tickets to the destroy Henry parade.

Michelle thinks she did all that she could but still devastated. Thinks her tribe is playing safe. Will not be using 4 in her lotto numbers anymore.  :funny:


Unfortunate for Michelle that she had to get stuck with the stigma of being weak when the challenges are strength based in the early part of the game. I would also say that a fault line rather than a crack has opened with Henry now knowing that not only did his plan not work but he was targeted as well. He's been overplaying so much that I have no idea what he'll do next.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 4 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:24:53 AM »
Interesting!

One of the most satisfying parts of watching 'Survivor' is when a group of starved contestants is set loose on a mountain of fast food.

Whether it's hamburgers, a good old fashioned BBQ or a make-your-own sundae buffet -- there's a certain vicarious thrill we all get watching the winning tribe gorging on their hard-earned treat after living on nothing but coconut rice.

So when Jonathan La Paglia asked Mokuta and Vakama if they wanted to know what they were playing for tonight, we screamed 'YES' along with the two tribes, as if we hadn't already had two dinners.

"The winning tribe will enjoy a delicious, salty fish and chips," said JLP and while John was definitely waiting for him to say 'Mexican parmigiana', everyone was pretty stoked with the idea of some hot chow.

But this is where things got a little ~fishy~ and we should have known that the only thing salty about this reward was JLP's LIES.

Normally JLP stands next to a box shrouded in fabric that he whisks away to reveal a tantalising glimpse of what the winning tribe will get to eat -- or what kind of luxury experience they'll be taking part in.

But instead of seeing a tall glass of beer next to some battered fish and chunky chips, the 'Australian Survivor' host was just standing next to some random shrubs.

After some impressive feats of strength -- particularly from Tarzan -- in a challenge that involved pushing a giant box (and your opponent) into the sea, it was Vakama who triumphed, and they were pretty happy about it.

JLP congratulated the yellow tribe and promised them that their fish and chips were waiting for them at camp.

Which is sort of like someone from IKEA telling you that your four-poster bed and built-in wardrobe are waiting for you in the carpark loading zone, because this is what Vakama was met with when they returned home

As the camp walked up to the bag of potatoes and fishing gear, the word "bastard' was uttered by someone as Vakama realised it was going to be a DIY situation.

But with no mountain of food to be distracted by, the tribe hovered around the crates like a group of very awkward looking hyenas sniffing around for the inevitable idol clue that's usually hidden in a reward.

And sure enough, after seven or so people poked and prodded every part of the reward set-up, it was Mat Rogers who exclaimed, "oh, will you look at that, a secret compartment!" before reaching in and pulling out not just a clue but a whole idol, ready to go.

Vakama's majority alliance couldn't hide their displeasure -- particularly Flick whose face was as sour as the conical flask of vinegar she was holding.

"F***in' bullsh**," Locky whispered, hanging his head in shame, adding, "you've got to be sh**ing me," after the NRL legend's lucky find.

Mat high-fived his minority alliance of Jacqui, Tarzan and Moana and proudly put his idol around his neck, which was just incredibly awkward to watch -- though not nearly as bad as Sharn exposing hers to her whole tribe in Season 3.

After the majority of the tribe missed out on the idol right under their noses -- it seemed that no-one was in the mood to gut fish and peel potatoes so they just didn't have their reward?

All we saw was Brooke, Flick, Locky and Dave angrily marching through the sea with the fishing gear but then it seems they never got around to eating anything?

The angry fish hunt transitioned straight into a package about Moana's life and we were still HUNGRY.

We don't care that Mat got an idol, we don't care that everyone is furious and full of resentment we just want to see those crispy, juicy, fish and chips.

Like Sue's Big Move, we might be waiting a while.
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
