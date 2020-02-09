Jacqui talks about taking up bodybuilding and poses.IntroLocky believes that there is a mole in his alliance and doesn't believe that Mat made an educated guess. David prefers to call himself an informant over a mole.Nick knights Lee with the immunity sword.Henry is uncertain of his position and tries to build trust with Nick. Nick thinks that Henry is playing too hard and will tear his game apart.RewardMokuta surprised to see Daisy gone. AK calls out Henry for giving Mat an idol.Challenge: 1 member from each tribe has to push against a crate to push their opponent into the drink. First to 3 wins.Tribes are playing for fish & chips.Mat vs Henry. Mat wins.Jacqui vs. Zach. Zach wins.AK vs. Lydia. AK wins.Tarzan vs. Harry. Tarzan & Vakama win reward.Vakama comes back to camp and sees a bag of potatoes and fishing gear. DIY fish & chipsEveryone looks for an idol or a clue on the reward and Mat finds an idol in front of everyone.Mat talks to Moana about his bond with David, but Moana doesn't trust David.At night, David uses the tackle box to create another fake idol.ImmunityEach tribe member has to hold up a barrel. Barrels can be passed to another member, but anyone without a barrel is out. First person to drop a barrel loses the challenge for their tribe.Shonee sits out and a note is hidden under her bench.After 75 minutes John loses his grip sending Mokuta to tribal council.Note was left unclaimed.Abbey wants to vote off Michelle as the simple vote.Michelle's concerned she's seen as the weakest after giving up a barrel first.Abbey wants to keep the tribe strong.Henry wants to work with Michelle and vote off Sharn as she is loyal & strategic and is the best to never win (As an appeal to stronger players, Sharn was also the second to give up a barrel).Nick thinks Henry went nuclear and switches his vote to Henry.Tribal CouncilJohn can't find a hole for his torch.People bring up their ideas for a strong tribe. Michelle says she's goo as cardio and brings up loyalty in the case of a tribe swap. John thinks challenge performance and loyalty are his key voting factors. Henry agreed with the mixture and the need for numbers. Abbey values loyalty over strength but strength is needed for the moment. Nick is focusing on tribal cohesion. Zach fears the risk of voting a stronger player and coming back to tribal. Harry is focusing on keeping his promises. Shonee wants to move forward with people she can trust. Nick thinks a line will be drawn but hopes it won't become a crack.Time to voteShonee: HenryHenry: SharnJLP gets the votes.No HIIMichelleMichelleSharnSharnHenryHenryHenryMichelleMichelleFourth person voted outMichelleJLP: Only time will tell if this vote will hold tribe together...Henry shakes head no.JLP: or the crack that will tear it apart.Henry shakes head yes.Preview: Can Makuta overpower Vakuma? Locky wants to throw Mat under the bus. Nick wants to give out tickets to the destroy Henry parade.Michelle thinks she did all that she could but still devastated. Thinks her tribe is playing safe. Will not be using 4 in her lotto numbers anymore.Unfortunate for Michelle that she had to get stuck with the stigma of being weak when the challenges are strength based in the early part of the game. I would also say that a fault line rather than a crack has opened with Henry now knowing that not only did his plan not work but he was targeted as well. He's been overplaying so much that I have no idea what he'll do next.