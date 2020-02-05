« previous next »
LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« on: February 05, 2020, 06:16:43 PM »
If anyone is watching and could do a live update that would be AMAZING! :luvya:


Otherwise feel free to discuss here.


Have fun!
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #1 on: February 05, 2020, 07:11:30 PM »
Jeff opens the show.

Clips from several seasons.

Pearl Islands: Dead grandma lie
Game Changers: Cirie crosses beam
Tocantins: Coach's exile
DvG: Christian clips
Ghost Island: Donathan clips
EoE: Reem on edge of extinction
MvGX: David clips

Borneo: first alliance formed and created cornerstone of gameplay
Philippines: Malcom & Denise
Tocantins: JT & Stephan
All Stars: Rob & Amber (one alliance stronger than the rest)
Rob & Amber talk about proposal at Madison Square Garden.

Commercial
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 07:18:49 PM »
Jeff talks about twists and how players adapt to create great moments.

Cagayan: Tony using the super idol to his advantage
Game Changers: Sarah finding the vote steal at a challenge and using it to vote out Michaela
Palau: First fire making challenge, and subsequent season appearances
HHH: Ben losing final immunity and winning fire
Ben talks about sadness of almost losing the season due to upside-down U
EoE: Chris giving up immunity to make fire

Commercial
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #3 on: February 05, 2020, 07:31:42 PM »
Jeff talk about immunity idols.

Idol finding montage.
Idol playing montage.

Heroes vs Villains: Paravti playing two idols at merge.
Parvati talks about her move and how she figured out who to play the idols on.
China: James getting voted out with two idols.
Samoa: Russel changing the game by finding idols without clues.
Jeremy talking about obtaining an idol at a challenge and the pressure he felt from the weight of being voted back in.

Jeff talks about the fake idols.

Micronesia: Ozzy's stick.
MvGX: David's fake idol.
EoE: Rick's two fake idols.

Commercial
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #4 on: February 05, 2020, 07:47:31 PM »
Sneak peak of tribal council (a fortress).

Cambodia: Final 6 tribal with double idol play and no valid votes.
Blood vs Water: Ciera votes off her mom.
Game Changers: Advantagegedon leading to Cirie leaving with no votes.
Ghost Island: Laurel breaking a tied final tribal vote.
Micronesia: Black widow brigade getting Erik to give up immunity.
Parvati talks about how absurd it the move was after it was proposed, how everyone fulfilled their role, and how she couldn't believe that it worked.

Commercial
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #5 on: February 05, 2020, 07:58:22 PM »
Jeff talks about how great moments come from great players.

Sneak Peak

Flashes of first challenge.
Marooning montage.
Winners on boats.
Tony's excited about the cast.
Paravati's ready to be diabolical again after starting a family.
Ethan talks about surviving cancer and that's it's a miracle he's there.
Amber says that she was a kid in All Stars and wants to beat Rob.
Biggest battle in Survivor.
39 days, 20 people, 1 survivor.
Winners arrive on sand spit. Men first, then women (3 fall).
Sandra's shocked to see Rob & Amber after spending 36 days with him on IoI and feels betrayed.

WaW starts next week February 12.
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #6 on: February 05, 2020, 08:09:38 PM »
Thanks SO MUCH Xoruz!

Looks like an interesting season coming!
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #7 on: February 05, 2020, 08:11:56 PM »
It gets harder to choose your favorite when you've met some of these people.

Who is YOUR favorite??

Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #8 on: February 08, 2020, 04:59:34 AM »
I started watching the show with Palau, and since then I've rooted for a few people to win - Danni, Yul, Sandra and Kim etc. My three ever favourite winners ever are all on the show, so I've got nothing to complain about.

I also adore this cast. I don't particularly like all of them, but I don't think any of them should lose either. For example, I don't really like Rob or Tyson, but that doesn't mean I'll be angry if they win.

I was hoping for Natalie White to be on this season though. To prove that she can be on her own and still do well in her social game lol.

Will be rooting for Danni, Yul, Sandra, Kim and Parvati. But as with returnee seasons, I always end up loving other past players as well. So it won't be surprising that the winner will still be someone deserving and I will still be happy for him or her anyway hehe.
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #9 on: February 08, 2020, 05:16:32 AM »
This season is going to amazing! What a unique idea to start the show as well! This episode was very cool!

Ethan Zohn for the win! This bloke is seriously amazing and deserves $2 million after everything hes been through!
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:52:06 AM »
Wendell got his funny Ghost Island bgm
