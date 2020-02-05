I started watching the show with Palau, and since then I've rooted for a few people to win - Danni, Yul, Sandra and Kim etc. My three ever favourite winners ever are all on the show, so I've got nothing to complain about.



I also adore this cast. I don't particularly like all of them, but I don't think any of them should lose either. For example, I don't really like Rob or Tyson, but that doesn't mean I'll be angry if they win.



I was hoping for Natalie White to be on this season though. To prove that she can be on her own and still do well in her social game lol.



Will be rooting for Danni, Yul, Sandra, Kim and Parvati. But as with returnee seasons, I always end up loving other past players as well. So it won't be surprising that the winner will still be someone deserving and I will still be happy for him or her anyway hehe.