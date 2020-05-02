« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20  (Read 105 times)

1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50768
  • TAR Detective
LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« on: Today at 06:16:43 PM »
If anyone is watching and could do a live update that would be AMAZING! :luvya:


Otherwise feel free to discuss here.


Have fun!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:11:30 PM »
Jeff opens the show.

Clips from several seasons.

Pearl Islands: Dead grandma lie
Game Changers: Cirie crosses beam
Tocantins: Coach's exile
DvG: Christian clips
Ghost Island: Donathan clips
EoE: Reem on edge of extinction
MvGX: David clips

Borneo: first alliance formed and created cornerstone of gameplay
Philippines: Malcom & Denise
Tocantins: JT & Stephan
All Stars: Rob & Amber (one alliance stronger than the rest)
Rob & Amber talk about proposal at Madison Square Garden.

Commercial
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:18:49 PM »
Jeff talks about twists and how players adapt to create great moments.

Cagayan: Tony using the super idol to his advantage
Game Changers: Sarah finding the vote steal at a challenge and using it to vote out Michaela
Palau: First fire making challenge, and subsequent season appearances
HHH: Ben losing final immunity and winning fire
Ben talks about sadness of almost losing the season due to upside-down U
EoE: Chris giving up immunity to make fire

Commercial
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:31:42 PM »
Jeff talk about immunity idols.

Idol finding montage.
Idol playing montage.

Heroes vs Villains: Paravti playing two idols at merge.
Parvati talks about her move and how she figured out who to play the idols on.
China: James getting voted out with two idols.
Samoa: Russel changing the game by finding idols without clues.
Jeremy talking about obtaining an idol at a challenge and the pressure he felt from the weight of being voted back in.

Jeff talks about the fake idols.

Micronesia: Ozzy's stick.
MvGX: David's fake idol.
EoE: Rick's two fake idols.

Commercial
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:47:31 PM »
Sneak peak of tribal council (a fortress).

Cambodia: Final 6 tribal with double idol play and no valid votes.
Blood vs Water: Ciera votes off her mom.
Game Changers: Advantagegedon leading to Cirie leaving with no votes.
Ghost Island: Laurel breaking a tied final tribal vote.
Micronesia: Black widow brigade getting Erik to give up immunity.
Parvati talks about how absurd it the move was after it was proposed, how everyone fulfilled their role, and how she couldn't believe that it worked.

Commercial
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:58:22 PM »
Jeff talks about how great moments come from great players.

Sneak Peak

Flashes of first challenge.
Marooning montage.
Winners on boats.
Tony's excited about the cast.
Paravati's ready to be diabolical again after starting a family.
Ethan talks about surviving cancer and that's it's a miracle he's there.
Amber says that she was a kid in All Stars and wants to beat Rob.
Biggest battle in Survivor.
39 days, 20 people, 1 survivor.
Winners arrive on sand spit. Men first, then women (3 fall).
Sandra's shocked to see Rob & Amber after spending 36 days with him on IoI and feels betrayed.

WaW starts next week February 12.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50768
  • TAR Detective
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:09:38 PM »
Thanks SO MUCH Xoruz!

Looks like an interesting season coming!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50768
  • TAR Detective
Re: LIVE SHOW DISCUSSION of Survivor Memories 2/05/20
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:11:56 PM »
It gets harder to choose your favorite when you've met some of these people.

Who is YOUR favorite??

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 