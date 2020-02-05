After the first episode, I am still amazed at how good some players are.



Sandra and Tony knows LETS NOT GET THE ATTENTION ON EITHER OF ONE OF US. It will get us both out of the game.



Yul is working everybody FLAWLESSLY. The pat he gave Kim towards the end, some may think it's a hypocrite move, but not Kim I guess. I think he filled her in some information and is working his social game.



This week's power ranking!



Grade A (I'm holding my sh*t together)

1. Rob (to take the huge target off his back and no one even trying to get him out? wow)

2. Sandra (everyone wants to take out a two time winner, but how did Sandra not get anyone to focus on her? THE QUEEN STAYS QUEEN. It's just so entertaining to watch Sandra play.)

3. Yul (probably the best social game you see this episode. and that's why he won his first season. STILL as entertaining and what a great strategist)

4. Parvati (If nobody's attention is on Parvati the very first day? You're in trouble. Aligning with Rob? Double trouble)



Grade B (I'm glad I made the right alliances)

5. Sarah (everyone's pre-game threat has Sarah on the list, yet she was not even in danger!)

6. Ethan (challenge beast and what a great surprise to see him giving it all... plus aligning with the right people!)

7. Wendell (aligning with the right people and laying it low. game is quite similar to Ethan?)

8. Sophie (i think there's more to sophie's game. i love how she's trying to divert the attention from herself by keeping it comical. Everyone's a threat and you can't let sophie pass, and this time she did!)

9. Danni (did you see how she's flirting it up and relying on Rob? finding the right alliance is the first battle won. BUT she still has to work for her million. Is her game similar to Sophie?)

10. Nick (i'll squeeze Nick in here despite receiving a vote from clueless Amber. he needs to get people to stop thinking he's a threat!)



Grade C (I'm somewhere there but not there yet)

11. Tony (just too loud and should be diverting attention from himself, but then again, he's so loud and yet nobody wants to target him? gotta give props to him)

12. Ben (working both sides and pretending to Jeremy that you don't know what's happening... NO NO. gotta work your poker face game more my dear)

13. Adam (he just feels extremely consumed by all the big names around him. he was hardly holding it in at all when his name was thrown out. gotta keep that expression down! and still getting a vote against him?)

14. Denise (still a very unexciting player, wished she had said more and do more! she's mostly here because she got two votes against her and she needs to go back to a clean slate.)



Grade D (I'm on the oust)

15. Tyson (at least he did a Sandra 'anything but me')

16. Jeremy (he gotta pick himself up!)

17. Kim (at least him and Tyson saved themselves one more day by voting for Amber)

18. Michele (she needs to work her way into alliance? she's like clueless Amber just that she wasn't the target)

19. Natalie (voted out, but made a powerful move!)

20. Amber (I just can't see the flame and her game on EoE is just gonna be predictable... GIVE EVERYTHING TO ROB)