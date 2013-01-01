The promos all week have really been hyping up this tribal as the best ever, and that was a high bar to live up to considering the great tribal councils this show has had (the 3-2-2-2, Benji convincing Sharn to idol out Mat, Luke pulling off a 2-1-1 during tribal). Not only was tribal massively entertaining and pretty much theatre, the whole episode was great. The two challenges were fun and the reward was a nice reflection of the past, but Mat & David forming a secret bond to pull off a blindside together was amazing to watch.Also, that Bachelor recreation had me dying.