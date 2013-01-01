Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!
24 All-Stars returned!
Old friends & old rivals, here to play the greatest game of their lives!
They were divided into 2 new tribes. On the Mokuta tribe, the greatest social player ever to play game, showed why!
On Vakama, two divisions emerged! David at the end of one and Mat at the end of the other!
Mat & Henry both found Idol clues, but Henry found the Idol!
At Vakama, when they lost the Immunity Challenge, David wanted Jericho out! And at Tribal Council, after Jericho's little show, he went home!
'22 are left. Who will be going home tonight?'