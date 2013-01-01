« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!  (Read 139 times)

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Today at 12:27:05 AM »
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:53 AM »
We should have another entertaining episode tonight! Why don't you join me in about two hours, for what is sure to be another very entertaining episode!

While we wait, here's tonight's Episode preview! I hope to see you soon!  :waves:

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:51 AM »
Previously, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars!

24 All-Stars returned!

Old friends & old rivals, here to play the greatest game of their lives!

They were divided into 2 new tribes. On the Mokuta tribe, the greatest social player ever to play game, showed why!

On Vakama, two divisions emerged! David at the end of one and Mat at the end of the other!

Mat & Henry both found Idol clues, but Henry found the Idol!

At Vakama, when they lost the Immunity Challenge, David wanted Jericho out! And at Tribal Council, after Jericho's little show, he went home!

'22 are left. Who will be going home tonight?'
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:33 AM »
It's Day 6 at Vakama!

Because Jericho went home last night, Daisy's feeling pretty good about her position on the ground! Daisy's been having a showmance with Locky!

Locky feels the same towards Daisy! However, he also feels the same way towards Brooke!

Locky feels like he's on The Bachelor and not on Australian Survivor!  :funny:

AK does his best Osher Gunsberg impression and everyone on the tribe loses it! Locky is then The Bachelor and gives roses to Brooke, Phoebe & Daisy!  :funny:

Intro! <3
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:42:16 AM »
Over at Mokatu Tribe. Lee states how the tribe is really jelling together and how they're boding together! Lee has manages to scrap out his knees on the bamboo and it's got all

Lee has now got the nickname of 'Custard Arm Carseldine', because of his lack of throwing skills in the first challenge! As a former cricketer, Lee is very embarrassed by the nickname!  :funny:

Sharn shares with Lee how devastated she was that she got so close to winning the prize money, but she didn't. Lee states he knows how she's feeling, because he was runner-up in Season 1!

Sharn has a confessional where she breaks down and states how 'it was her dream to win Survivor and by one vote, that dream was rip away from me'
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:48:12 AM »
Queen Jacqui has formed an alliance with Mat, Tarzan, & Moana. She calls Locky 'Cocky Locky' and she believes that Mat can bring the team back up!

Mat decides to start looking for an Idol and then he decides that if Henry gets eliminated, Mat hopes Henry will give him his idol!

David wants to get rid of Daisy, because she blindsided David in Season 4! David wants to blindside Daisy in return and so he wants to recruit Mat to help blindside Daisy!

David decides to run down his elimination plan with Mat. Mat is open to working with David, but he doesn't want to expose his alliance to potential danger in the game!

Mat says this game is all about trust and David doesn't have his trust at the moment! However, he knows that if he works with David, then he could go far in this game!

Commercials!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:55:17 AM »
We are back!

It's time for a Reward Challenge!

Michelle is really surprised to see that Jericho was voted out at the last Tribal Council!

Daisy enjoyed last night's Tribal Council and states

Jacqui is 'as pumped at JLP's guns'  :funny:

REWARD CHALLENGE: There are three All-Star challenges! Win two of them to win Reward!

The first tribe to win two parts of the challenge will win coffee!

The first round is two players from each tribe will solve a puzzle. Once completed, they will knock it down with sandbags! First tribe to knock down their puzzle, will score the first point! 

Mokuta chooses Henry & Lee, while Vakama has AK & Locky!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:59:45 AM »
This puzzle has a dozen pieces! Tribes need to successfully build up the puzzle and then knock it down will sandbags!

Both tribes complete their puzzle at the same time, but Mokuta manage to knock down their puzzle faster and gain the point!

Mokuta 1-0 Vakama

The second challenge requires one member from each tribe holding up a net, while two members of the opposing tribe will fill with coconuts. The first person to

For Mokuta, Zach will be holding up the basket and for Vakama, Lochy will be holding up the rope!

For Mokuta, Lee & John will be throwing the coconuts and David & Mat will be throwing the coconuts for Vakama!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:03:31 AM »
'Lochy is swinging his sack, so they can't get nuts in!'  :funny: :funny: :funny:

Lochy is seriously struggling to hold his sack! Zach has just gone to ground!

Lochy is really struggling now! He needs to win the point to keep his tribe in the game!

Lochy drops his sack of nuts ( :funny:) and that means MOKUTA WINS REWARD!

Mokuta will enjoy their coffee back at camp!

Henry is considering giving Mat his Idol, because the power expires at the next Tribal Council! Henry knows he needs to use his Idol wisely, because last game, he went home with an Idol in his pocket!

Commercials


Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:11:23 AM »
We're back everybody!  :funny:

Mokuta arrives back at camp and finds their coffee!

Mokuta drinks their coffee and then sits down to find a memory book, with articles about their first time they played!

Harry tells everyone how he dethroned The Godmother last season and then Nick discusses how he made a fake Idol clue!  :funny:

Sharn tells the group how the Idol fell out the back of her pants!  :funny:

Henry tells everyone how he fooled everyone with his job of a yoga teacher!

Abbey remembers how Steve called her 'weak' last season!

Michelle remembers how she lost to Jericho in a fire-making challenge!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:16:20 AM »
Lee recalls how he lost to Kristine in a 6 and a half hour Final Immunity Challenge in Season 1!

Zach recalls how he was dick to woman on the last season (and right after, he shows that he is still a dick to woman...)

It's now Night 6 at Vakama! Mat is still considering going with David's plan of voting out Daisy. Mat has a plan: David will tell Mat who he's voting out on Mat's alliance and then Mat will play the Idol on them, sending whoever Mat & David want home!

David is in on the plan and agrees to Mat's plan!

Commercials!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:22:02 AM »
We are back!

It's time for an Immunity Challenge!

Abbey reckons that all tribes members at 17 cups of coffee in the last 24 hours!  :funny:

Mat believes his tribe will win back Immunity again today!

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE: Three members of each tribe will try to push a heavy wooden ball into their goal, while three members of the other tribe will attempt to do the same! First tribe to score 2 goals will win Immunity!

First round is Tarzan, Locky & AK for Vakama v Henry, Nick & Harry from Mokuta!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:25:57 AM »
Full contact is allowed in this challenge and we are shown heaps of funny clips of massive tackles in the water!  :funny: :funny:

Tarzan manages to lay a cheeky kiss on Henry's cheek!

This challenge is basically soccer with no handball rule and full contact being allowed, similar to NFL style!  :funny:

Vakama manages to score the first point!

Round 2 is for the girls! For Mokuta, we have Abbey, Lydia & Michelle and for Vakama, we have Flick, Brooke & Daisy!

Not going to lie, but this challenge is like soccer on drugs or steroids!  :funny:
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:31:23 AM »
Mokuta manages to score! We are tied at 1-1!

The final round is for the boys! We have David, Mat & Tarzan for Vakuma and for Mokuta, we have Lee, Zach & Henry!

This challenge is very violent! These boys are smacking each other into the water!  :funny:

It's a stalemate out there at the moment! Neither tribe is giving the other anything!

Mokuta is very close to the goal, but David manages to defend at the last moment!

Tarzan finally manages to break free from Zach and tries to regain possession of the ball!

Zach & Mat are going neck & neck to score the goal!!!!!!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:32:54 AM »
ZACH MANAGES TO SCORE THE GOAL AND MOKUTA WINS IMMUNITY!

Whole giving Mat a cuddle, Henry manages to slip an idol down Mat's pants!  :funny:

AK is 100% sure that Henry gave Mat an idol at the end of the challenge and now he needs to be very careful on who he votes for!

Commercials! 
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:41:15 AM »
We are back!

Vakama arrive back at camp after their Immunity Challenge loss!

Mat is annoyed about losing today's Challenge, but he's very excited to get the Immunity Idol!

Jacqui is very nervous about Mat's deal! Mat tries to explain his idea to Jacqui & Moana and they both would kiss Mat on the lips if they weren't married!

David tries to convince his alliance that he will play it for himself, but the rest of the alliance agree to put 5 votes on Jacqui and then put 2 votes on Moana!

Everybody in David's alliance tells Mat that they're voting for Moana, but Mat doesn't believe them. He thinks it's too easy
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:45:49 AM »
David tells Mat that everyone in the tribe will be voting for Jacqui and Mat believes

Mat then decides to play his Idol for Jacqui and hopes to him that David is telling him the truth!

Mat then tells his alliance that he will play his Idol for Jacqui and then his alliance will plus David, will vote for Daisy!

David then goes to the Water Well to convince Daisy that she is safe in his game!

After their little chat, David's alliance goes around camp searching for an Immunity Idol! They feel like they need one tonight, to stay safe in this game!

Brooke manages to find an Idol without a clue in the tree branch!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:47:38 AM »
Brooke then goes to tell the rest of her alliance that she found the Idol!

David is now feeling completely terrible. He wants his alliance to feel like Mat's tribe are going to vote him out and then Brooke will flush her Idol for David!

Commercials!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:51:45 AM »
So there's the story if anyone's confused!

David's alliance will put 5 votes on Jacqui and 2 votes on Moana. Mat will play his Idol for Jacqui and the his alliance (plus David) will vote for Daisy, leaving her with 5 votes and her torch will be snuffed

However, David will be paranoid that Mat's alliance will vote him out and then try to flush Brooke's idol for his safety!

Hope that makes sense!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:57:00 AM »
We're back!

Vakama arrive at Tribal Council and sit down, ready to start their discussion!

David notes that their is still 2 divisions in the tribe and he is very happy about it!

Moana agrees with David. She is very happy with her alliance and knows that 'anything can happen in Survivor!'

David manages to have a chat with his alliance while Mat's talking, just to confirm that everything is happening!

Jacqui knows that she's in the minority and is more than happy about that!

Daisy states that maybe an idol will come into play tonight!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:00:30 AM »
Mat is trying to convince Locky to vote for David, but Locky isn't buying it!

Mat believes that he will give it a go tonight and that he is here to play 'Survivor'!

Mat is trying to convince David's alliance that David is in trouble tonight, so Brooke flushes her idol!

Now Mat and Daisy are going at it! Mat needs to be careful here, as David's alliance can easily change their mind and vote Mat out!

'It's time to vote!'

Commercials!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:07:26 AM »
We're back!

'It's time to vote!'

'I'll go count the votes!'

'If anyone has an Hidden Immunity Idol and wishes to play it, now would be the time to do so!'

Mat plays his HII for Jacqui! This means that any votes cast against Jacqui, will not vote!

'I'll read the votes!'
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:10:27 AM »
Brooke also decides to player her idol! She plays her Idol for David! Any votes cast against David will not count!

'I'll read the votes!'

JACQUI (DNC)
JACQUI (DNC)
JACQUI (DNC)
JACQUI (DNC)
JACQUI (DNC)
MOANA
MOANA
DAISY
DAISY
DAISY

'3rd person voted out of Australian Survivor: All-Stars...'
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:12:42 AM »
DAISY!

'Daisy, the tribe has spoken!' :torche

'Well, the best way to get on the right side of the numbers, is to blindside!'

Monday night, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars
Show content
The battle ramps up, as these All-Star Survivors, show that they're made of!
But, up against the best of the best, they'd better watch their backs!
Hold on tight, because this game of Survivor is about to get real!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 3 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:14:07 AM »
BAIIIII daisy

elts go shonee and pheobe and abby  :cheer:
