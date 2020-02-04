« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)
February 04, 2020, 02:00:51 AM


Zach, 40, Personal Trainer — Season 3

One of the most controversial players to hit the island, Zach was not favoured by his female castaways, but he says he’s learnt from it and wants to show his real side.

“I have focused on the political correctness side of my interactions, thanks to one of my training clients. She has been educating me on how to interact with people and I have learnt a lot. I don’t want to have a reputation as someone that isn’t me so I would like to prove that I am not what people think.”

While he might be out to change his ways, there are some things Zach can’t stop like his sense of humour and most importantly, his strength. He said: “I’m probably the strongest male they’ve ever had set foot on the island. I’m also probably one of the most controversial.”

“I’m going to have more fun this time, no matter what the situation. I would diversify my network and put more emphasis on building relationships. But it’s going to be impossible for me to fly under the radar, I’m loud and large.”

Zach lives in Perth with his partner Katie, where they spend a lot of their time saving birds and plans to spend the winning money to help support that.

“I want to invest more money into our animal sanctuary so we can rescue more animals. I’d also like to one day open a beach gym so maybe that’s on the cards too? We’ll see!”
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)
February 13, 2020, 12:16:45 AM
Zach Kozyrski said he's conscious of playing a very different game of 'Survivor' this time around.

During Season 3, Zach received heated backlash -- from his tribe and viewers -- after he said that the only challenge the Contender women would succeed at was washing dishes.

Zach's behaviour during his first 'Survivor' appearance saw his tribe divided in half with teammates including Shonee, Paige and Fenella openly calling him out.

In returning to 'Australian Survivor' for All Stars, Zach was placed right back on a tribe with Shonee -- but the personal trainer from WA has said he's trying to be a different player than he was during Season 3.

This week, Zach confided to the cameras that he wanted to elevate his self-described status as a "top dog" challenge beast to include a more nuanced approach to his social game.

"This is All Stars baby, and I'm not going to be like that this time around," he said.

"I don't want to go in playing the same game because it didn't work for me last time," he added, saying he needs to "diversify".

"I don't want to be the alpha-wolf challenge beast, I want to be a social animal like a meerkat or a flamingo," he said, reflecting that meerkats are "social AF".

Zach didn't specifically acknowledge the comments that landed him in trouble during Season 3 but told 10 daily ahead of 'All Stars' that he's been attempting to learn from his mistakes.

"My social game wasn't that great last time I played so I had some social training with some friends of mine," he said.

Zach approached a few of his female friends to form a focus group that zeroed in on his understanding of gender equality, with the personal trainer describing the sessions comprised of "discussions and me running past jokes, and then them saying, 'no, we don't say that!'"

This week, Zach was shown attempting to form more personal relationships with the women on his tribe and while scrubbing pots with Shonee, she joked "if only Paige could see us now".

Whether his words and actions are a genuine attempt to learn from his problematic past, or a gameplay strategy, is still yet to be seen.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200212tfnva/zachs-all-stars-plan-is-to-be-a-meerkat-not-an-alpha-wolf-20200213?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581574459
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)
March 02, 2020, 12:56:08 AM
In an effort to raise some spirits on the beach, Nick convinced his tribe to show off some of their skills in an All Stars Got Talent type pageant.

Mokuta gathered as Lee took control as the evening's host with the most (and with his shorts hoiked up so high they probably could have found an idol up there).

Welcoming his fellow tribemates to wow a distinguished panel of judges: Tarzan, Nick and Phoebe.

First up was the Golden God, international model David who showed off what it means to really work a catwalk. Apparently all it takes is a really good bum.

Next up, Jacquie showed off some of her bodybuilding poses, showing off her lats and traps to a chorus of oohs and ahhs (mostly from Tarzan).

Next was Sharn, who showed off her tongue-twisting abilities to bust out the classic Betty Botter.

"If you had spoken that well at final tribal council maybe you wouldn't have lost," Nick jibed from the judges panel -- rivalling Dancing with the Stars' Craig Revel Horwood for snarkiest judge of the year.

But it was Zach who really surprised the tribe with his secret talent: a little flamenco dance.

Zach's performance elicited hoots and hollers from his tribemates, but we wanted to know what a pro really thought, so we asked.

Chatting to 10 daily, Dancing's own Tristan MacManus admitted Zach surprised him with his moves.

"He had good shapes and a strong rhythm but flamenco is tough," Tristan said. "You can run, but you can't hide!

"I think if you asked most people what flamenco looked like they would have done something similar to this. He is a competitive guy, and he's done a decent job there. Maybe we will see him try to survive the ballroom next season!"

As for if Zach's moves had won Tristan over, sadly that wasn't the case.

"I'm team Abbey!"

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200225vzhws/we-asked-a-dancing-with-the-stars-judge-to-critique-zachs-flamenco-20200225?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583131462
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)
Gra1162
Looks like shonee & zach with jacqui are back at exile

so sick of these twist :res:
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Zach Kozyrski (Season 3)
Jay33
I like how complicated Australian Survivor tends to be.
