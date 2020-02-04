One of the most controversial players to hit the island, Zach was not favoured by his female castaways, but he says he’s learnt from it and wants to show his real side.“I have focused on the political correctness side of my interactions, thanks to one of my training clients. She has been educating me on how to interact with people and I have learnt a lot. I don’t want to have a reputation as someone that isn’t me so I would like to prove that I am not what people think.”While he might be out to change his ways, there are some things Zach can’t stop like his sense of humour and most importantly, his strength. He said: “I’m probably the strongest male they’ve ever had set foot on the island. I’m also probably one of the most controversial.”“I’m going to have more fun this time, no matter what the situation. I would diversify my network and put more emphasis on building relationships. But it’s going to be impossible for me to fly under the radar, I’m loud and large.”Zach lives in Perth with his partner Katie, where they spend a lot of their time saving birds and plans to spend the winning money to help support that.“I want to invest more money into our animal sanctuary so we can rescue more animals. I’d also like to one day open a beach gym so maybe that’s on the cards too? We’ll see!”