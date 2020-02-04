« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)

BourkieBoy

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
February 04, 2020, 01:52:11 AM


Shonee, 27, Personal Assistant  Season 3

As one part of the Shonella duo in Season 3, Shonee is back without her best mate Fenella but isnt going to let it slow her down.

The personal assistant from London who loves chilling on the beach and drinking margaritas is not afraid to get her hands dirty. After coming fourth in her season, Shonee is happy when people misjudge her.

I was the last Contender standing and survived 17 Tribal Councils in my season! I am an All Star!

With a plan to keep her alliances tight and work with the villains because as she says, theyre the ones you want to know what theyre planning, Shonee will miss her husband Benny and real life luxuries while living on the island.

Known for being cheeky and having fun while playing, Shonee also wont listen to haters and believes shes got what it takes. Why would I bother playing if I didnt think I could win! I almost won last time and that was my test run. Now Im ready!

Shonee says shed use the prize money to help her family and put a deposit on a house and knows the moment shes most looking forward to  Jonathan handing me a cheque for half a million dollars. Its go big or go home and Im not going home.
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
February 04, 2020, 06:46:35 AM
Rooting for her and Abby  :2hearts:
BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
February 05, 2020, 12:17:25 AM
While most mere mortals land gainful employment after seeing an ad online and handing over their CV -- 'Australian Survivor' star Shonee Fairfax took a more unusual route.

During some small-talk over rice with the Mokuta tribe, Lee asked the Season 3 favourite about her work in London, asking how she began her career as a personal assistant.

"I was just walking back to my house and saw a man with a Dalmatian," Shonee explained of the serendipitous moment.

"I was in an Uber, actually, so I got out of the car and ran over," adding that she "loves" the spotted breed of dog.

Why?

"They are exquisite beauties and when you see one you really do need to make the most of it," Shonnee said, matter-of-factly.

Like some kind of bizarro Cruella de Vil who loves Dalmatians not for their fur but their personalities, Shonee got chatting to the owner.

"I said, 'I've just moved here and I don't have a job. I'm free to walk the dog any time you need, here's my number'.

And just like that, Shonee landed a PA gig with a "really rich guy with two kids" who she does everything for and "it's the best".

It's a career move that her tribemate Nick Iadanza pointed out that only Shonee could have pulled off, using her very pure love of dogs to guide her through the world to opportunities.

"She is the funniest 'Survivor' that's ever played," he explained, adding that she's a "ripping good time" and the only person on earth who could get a job by patting a Dalmatian.

Shonee is the career coach -- and life coach -- that Australia needs right now and we are truly not worthy.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200204yhftw/australian-survivor-shonee-scored-her-job-in-london-like-some-kind-of-rom-com-character-20200204?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1580883320
BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
February 19, 2020, 12:39:18 AM
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
February 19, 2020, 01:06:32 AM
BourkieBoy

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
March 03, 2020, 08:29:23 PM
Shonee Fairfax has become the first member of Kalo Kalo to nab a coveted individual immunity necklace by using her unique skill set.

The final 12 players on Australian Survivor: All Stars arrived at the challenge well aware of how crucial the win was post-merge -- a guaranteed lifejacket to wear through the uncertainty of the group's first tribal together.

"It's super important," Locky told Jonathan La Paglia ahead of the challenge.

"We haven't gone to a tribal all together so we don't know where people lie and you definitely don't want to be the first boot in merge," he added.

And with that, JLP announced the challenge that lay between the top 12 and their first opportunity to get their hands on an individual immunity necklace (not counting Brooke and Jacqui's wins earlier in the season).

Like a cavernous room hosting multiple giant jenga games, the challenge was soon filled with the sound of wooden blocks crashing to the ground as the All Stars tried, and failed, to keep their legs from wobbling, while carefully stacking their towers.

But one player stood out from the rest with her feet remaining as firmly planted as the roots of a Moreton Bay Fig, her gaze steady and her hand as deft as a surgeon.

Shonee Fairfax has long been telling her tribemates that there is more than one type of Survivor player and this challenge was her moment to show those muscular 'challenge beasts' what she was made of.

While her stack toppled three times before she nailed it, Shonee's final build was cool, calm and collected -- particularly the three seconds she had to wait to make sure her structure was indeed erect, before JLP crowned her the winner.

As Kalo Kalo congratulated Shonee, it was Jacqui who asked what everyone was thinking: "What was the bloody secret?"

"Pilates!" Shonee smiled in reply.

Speaking to 10 daily before the episode went to air, Shonee gave us a bit more detail into her balancing act prowess.

"I actually dont do Pilates that regularly, I guess I'm just naturally gifted," she said, adding that she started doing the physical exercise that focuses on muscle strength, endurance and flexibility "a couple of years ago".

While Shonee has previously been singled out on All Stars for not being a jacked-up challenge beast, she pointed out that low-impact physical routines can be a secret weapon on Survivor.

"Pilates is super useful, you can hold positions for ages, it makes you have good balance," she added.

"I think people think, just because you dont have muscles, you cant do things but I proved them wrong and Im so happy."

The Noosa/London-based personal assistant and Dalmatian lover added that her dance experience helped her to stay focused.

"I mean, when I do dancing, when youre spinning around, for balance, you just look at one spot," she told 10 daily.

"I was so surprised to see people that were moving their heads from the tower, obviously you need to look at the tower, then you just bend down a little bit, move the tension through the thighs and then build it up!"

Here's hoping we see a lot more Pilates-based challenges for the rest of the season.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200303hluiq/i-proved-them-wrong-how-shonee-used-pilates-to-balance-her-way-to-immunity-20200303?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583288622
Gra1162

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
Today at 02:18:26 AM
shonee just got voted out :( after sharn flipped
