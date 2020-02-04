As one part of the Shonella duo in Season 3, Shonee is back without her best mate Fenella but isnt going to let it slow her down.The personal assistant from London who loves chilling on the beach and drinking margaritas is not afraid to get her hands dirty. After coming fourth in her season, Shonee is happy when people misjudge her.I was the last Contender standing and survived 17 Tribal Councils in my season! I am an All Star!With a plan to keep her alliances tight and work with the villains because as she says, theyre the ones you want to know what theyre planning, Shonee will miss her husband Benny and real life luxuries while living on the island.Known for being cheeky and having fun while playing, Shonee also wont listen to haters and believes shes got what it takes. Why would I bother playing if I didnt think I could win! I almost won last time and that was my test run. Now Im ready!Shonee says shed use the prize money to help her family and put a deposit on a house and knows the moment shes most looking forward to  Jonathan handing me a cheque for half a million dollars. Its go big or go home and Im not going home.