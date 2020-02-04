« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)  (Read 136 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7003
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
« on: February 04, 2020, 01:52:11 AM »


Shonee, 27, Personal Assistant  Season 3

As one part of the Shonella duo in Season 3, Shonee is back without her best mate Fenella but isnt going to let it slow her down.

The personal assistant from London who loves chilling on the beach and drinking margaritas is not afraid to get her hands dirty. After coming fourth in her season, Shonee is happy when people misjudge her.

I was the last Contender standing and survived 17 Tribal Councils in my season! I am an All Star!

With a plan to keep her alliances tight and work with the villains because as she says, theyre the ones you want to know what theyre planning, Shonee will miss her husband Benny and real life luxuries while living on the island.

Known for being cheeky and having fun while playing, Shonee also wont listen to haters and believes shes got what it takes. Why would I bother playing if I didnt think I could win! I almost won last time and that was my test run. Now Im ready!

Shonee says shed use the prize money to help her family and put a deposit on a house and knows the moment shes most looking forward to  Jonathan handing me a cheque for half a million dollars. Its go big or go home and Im not going home.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1159
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
« Reply #1 on: February 04, 2020, 06:46:35 AM »
Rooting for her and Abby  :2hearts:
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7003
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
« Reply #2 on: February 05, 2020, 12:17:25 AM »
Quote
While most mere mortals land gainful employment after seeing an ad online and handing over their CV -- 'Australian Survivor' star Shonee Fairfax took a more unusual route.

During some small-talk over rice with the Mokuta tribe, Lee asked the Season 3 favourite about her work in London, asking how she began her career as a personal assistant.

"I was just walking back to my house and saw a man with a Dalmatian," Shonee explained of the serendipitous moment.

"I was in an Uber, actually, so I got out of the car and ran over," adding that she "loves" the spotted breed of dog.

Why?

"They are exquisite beauties and when you see one you really do need to make the most of it," Shonnee said, matter-of-factly.

Like some kind of bizarro Cruella de Vil who loves Dalmatians not for their fur but their personalities, Shonee got chatting to the owner.

"I said, 'I've just moved here and I don't have a job. I'm free to walk the dog any time you need, here's my number'.

And just like that, Shonee landed a PA gig with a "really rich guy with two kids" who she does everything for and "it's the best".

It's a career move that her tribemate Nick Iadanza pointed out that only Shonee could have pulled off, using her very pure love of dogs to guide her through the world to opportunities.

"She is the funniest 'Survivor' that's ever played," he explained, adding that she's a "ripping good time" and the only person on earth who could get a job by patting a Dalmatian.

Shonee is the career coach -- and life coach -- that Australia needs right now and we are truly not worthy.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200204yhftw/australian-survivor-shonee-scored-her-job-in-london-like-some-kind-of-rom-com-character-20200204?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1580883320
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7003
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Shonee Fairfax (Season 3)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:18 AM »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 