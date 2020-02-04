« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)  (Read 140 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7053
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
« on: February 04, 2020, 12:37:41 AM »


Phoebe, 30, Lawyer  Season 1

If anyone had a run of bad luck during their season, it was Phoebe. The ultimate battler who got knocked down but kept coming back up, shes a fan favourite for a reason.

In the minority at every turn, Phoebe managed to swing the game around to stay as long as possible. I drew short straws the whole time and got very unlucky, but it happens, and I kept pushing. I think Im back because I played hard, I set records, I never gave up and I had a blast. I played hard from day one all the way till my torch was snuffed. Im definitely fitter and now have four more years of life experience that I hope will help me this year!

A lawyer from Melbourne, Phoebe used all those professional skills to play a strong social game and use her alliance with Rohan to her advantage.

Phoebe is a superfan of Survivor and is thrilled with the chance to play again. Im going to enjoy the hell out of it! Im such an Australian Survivor fan, so how lucky am I to get to have a crack at this twice! I want to play this game fearlessly so Im trying to keep that attitude!

Shes had to leave behind her beloved dog and the comforts of home, but Phoebe is hoping to win so she can help support her family.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1166
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
« Reply #1 on: February 26, 2020, 12:30:10 AM »
Show content
I'm sooooo sad right now, she got voted out yesterday and i'm still shook, but good gameplay by david and i'm still confused by she shared the clue with david?and her ended up getting elimnated

edit: also why didn't she share the clue with Nick? like it would be a far better choice
« Last Edit: February 26, 2020, 01:01:49 AM by Gra1162 »
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7053
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:46 AM »
Quote
After a hectic and emotional tribal council, Phoebe Timmins had spiritual and actual wounds to take care of.

Following the epic blindside that saw her torch snuffed on Tuesday, Phoebe told 10 daily one of the first things she had to do was go to the hospital.

"When I came home I was super beaten up," she said. Returning from All Stars with infected spider bites, requiring surgery on her knee as well as fracturing her vertebrae, the healing was just beginning. "Then I had to process the emotional toll of the game."

In the second episode, the castaways wrestled for the chance to visit the Survivor store in an intense and brutal reward challenge.

Phoebe was up against AFLW player Abbey Holmes. The pair wrestled for over 20 minutes, injuring the vertebrae in her neck.

"I was in a lot of pain out there," Phoebe said. "I did get really injured... that's something I'm super proud of. I really put myself on the line. I did most of my Survivor experience quite injured and I performed.

"That's something I feel quite proud of."

Despite pushing through the pain, her choice to reveal an idol clue to what she thought was her ally, Golden God David Genat, a move which saw her receive a lot of flack on social media.

A huge difference between All Stars and Phoebe's first go at Survivor in Season 1 is the role social media now plays, with fans or critics of the show having easy access to fire off messages to castaways. For some, Like Phoebe, being able to ignore the negative comments was tough this time around.

"It's so hard. You're human, you know you did your best and there's more to the strategy and dynamics and everything that happens," she said.

"You want to explain yourself, you want to have your voice, you want to say your piece and all that stuff but no one cares," she added.

"When it comes to hate you want to be like, 'You don't know!' People get really personal online like, 'What kind of lawyer is she?'"

"It's like, geez, you make one mistake, trust the wrong person, it doesn't make you bad at life," Phoebe told 10 daily.

It's also Survivor, far from real life in the first place. Running around a beach sticking her arms into termite mounds isn't exactly the same as practising law. "It's slightly different," she said, laughing, "slightly..."

On top of the pressure of dealing with constant social media feedback, Phoebe also said an unseen difficulty with returning for All Stars came in the form of her own history on the show.

"You want to make the fans proud," she explained, "You want them to be celebrating the things you do and -- for someone like me that was so celebrated the first time I played -- I felt an enormous amount of pressure to be able to deliver for fans.

"You come into this game with a huge reputation, that was something I didn't anticipate when I got out there," Phoebe said.

Admitting that the pressure "comes from a place of deep investment in your experience", each of the All Stars comes from a place of loving the game of Survivor, as well as wanting that title of sole survivor.

"It's just a game, it is just a game, but it feels personal when you're so invested in something you experienced," she said. "When you are subject to public scrutiny it can be difficult to take all that on because you're not detached from it. It means something to you."

After she got quite literally patched up from her various injuries, Phoebe went to a yoga retreat in an effort to slowly adjust back to real life. Struggling with the fact that the one person she wanted to talk to, she couldn't.

"The person that has all the answers for you, you have to put all that on hold and wait for that closure and that decompressing and debrief to work through what happened," she said.

"I just needed to go and breathe, let it all out. I spent some time processing, healing, doing some yoga and getting myself in a good space where I was ready to come back to life. Come back to normal and put it all behind me."
https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200226kzjfq/i-was-super-beaten-up-phoebe-spent-most-of-her-time-on-all-stars-with-fractured-vertebrae-20200226?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1582875069
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7053
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:42:57 AM »
Quote
Phoebe Timmins has become the latest All Star to leave Australian Survivor, after a chaotic tribal council for Mokuta.

The Melbourne-based lawyer had been voted out by her tribe the previous week, but saved herself against Vakama's Lydia Lassila in a nail-biting fire-making challenge.

Phoebe's return to camp made for an uncomfortable atmosphere, with the All Star having to live with the knowledge that a large portion of her tribe had attempted to give her the boot.

Mokuta's winning streak meant that Moana and her so-called minions -- Tarzan and Jacqui -- had to bide their time, but the trio remained laser-focused on the name they'd be writing down at their next tribal (even if they weren't exactly sure how to spell it).

After Phoebe's success in finding an idol clue at the Survivor cake shop, it seemed as though she'd been thrown a lifeline -- if only she hadn't made the tragic mistake of filling in the idol-hungry David, who had been planning his revenge on her after she had recently sided with Nick.

"I actually cannot believe that Phoebe is telling me about this clue," Dave told the camera, with a glint in his eye.

After sending Phoebs down the garden path to hunt through termite mounds she'd definitely already checked, David raced off in the opposite direction to claim his second hidden immunity idol -- breaking an Australian Survivor record for most necklaces held by a single person at one time.

So it wasn't too much of a blow for Dave (or Moana and her minions) when Mokuta lost the immunity challenge, with the plan to eliminate Phoebe back on track.

Phoebe continued her search for the idol that David had already snatched away and the model reassured her that she just had to "trust" him and the process -- which should have set off warning bells for Phoebs.

But Dave's supportive words, trusting energy and comforting body language dissipated as soon as Mokuta sat down at tribal council, where it seemed like Phoebe was just beginning to sense that something wasn't quite right.

Although Dave's name was never in danger of being written down, he made an announcement as he unzipped his leather jacket, revealing the very idol that Phoebe had been searching for.

"Tonight is about taking myself out of the equation and I'm going to do that with this guy," he said.

"I plan on following through with exactly what I said I was going to do today so I want to make sure everyone is following that plan," he added.

Phoebe commented that she "didn't really think that David was in trouble" and was clearly rattled by the wildcard move, even though Nick pointed out that it didn't mean he was actually going to play the idol.

"He's just wearing it around his neck, which is a boss move," Nick said, not looking too concerned, knowing that he was about to use his own advantage to try and save Phoebe.

You'll remember that it was Nick who unlocked Pandora's Box first, scoring an extra sheet of parchment to allow him to vote twice at the tribal council of his choosing.

But with several chaotic elements at play, things didn't quite go to plan.

As JLP read the votes it became clear that there was a tie between Moana and Phoebe who had five votes apiece -- confusing most of nine Mokutans.

"There's nine people, how can it be a draw?" Jacqui asked. "None of that makes sense."

Of course, we could see how the numbers had landed at ten with Moana, Tarzan, Jacqui, David, and Zach placing their votes on Phoebe, and Nick (x2) Lee, Phoebe and a very indecisive Sharn writing down Moana's name.

Jonathan confirmed that an advantage was at play and the group -- minus Moana and Phoebe -- would vote again.

As David scrawled down his distinctive 'Pheebs' onto his parchment he noted that swinging voter Sharn "couldn't be trusted" even though we now know that Sharn flipped right back to give Phoebe the boot in the second vote.

A visibly shocked Phoebe was at a loss for words after her torch was snuffed and after getting blindsided by someone she considered her closest ally.

"I knew I'd be getting votes tonight but I didn't expect the votes to come from Dave," she said in her final confessional.

"I don't have anything to say, I think right now the less I say, the better," the legal mastermind concluded.

Just as she did in the first season, Phoebe showed that she was a strategic, social and unexpectedly physical player who contributed enormously to some of Mokuta's victories.

Her only downfall was placing any kind of trust in the Golden God and handing him the keys to his second idol.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200225kndec/how-can-it-be-a-draw-phoebe-eliminated-from-all-stars-after-nicks-advantage-goes-to-waste-20200225?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1582875069
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 