If anyone had a run of bad luck during their season, it was Phoebe. The ultimate battler who got knocked down but kept coming back up, shes a fan favourite for a reason.In the minority at every turn, Phoebe managed to swing the game around to stay as long as possible. I drew short straws the whole time and got very unlucky, but it happens, and I kept pushing. I think Im back because I played hard, I set records, I never gave up and I had a blast. I played hard from day one all the way till my torch was snuffed. Im definitely fitter and now have four more years of life experience that I hope will help me this year!A lawyer from Melbourne, Phoebe used all those professional skills to play a strong social game and use her alliance with Rohan to her advantage.Phoebe is a superfan of Survivor and is thrilled with the chance to play again. Im going to enjoy the hell out of it! Im such an Australian Survivor fan, so how lucky am I to get to have a crack at this twice! I want to play this game fearlessly so Im trying to keep that attitude!Shes had to leave behind her beloved dog and the comforts of home, but Phoebe is hoping to win so she can help support her family.