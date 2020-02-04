Phoebe, 30, Lawyer Season 1
If anyone had a run of bad luck during their season, it was Phoebe. The ultimate battler who got knocked down but kept coming back up, shes a fan favourite for a reason.
In the minority at every turn, Phoebe managed to swing the game around to stay as long as possible. I drew short straws the whole time and got very unlucky, but it happens, and I kept pushing. I think Im back because I played hard, I set records, I never gave up and I had a blast. I played hard from day one all the way till my torch was snuffed. Im definitely fitter and now have four more years of life experience that I hope will help me this year!
A lawyer from Melbourne, Phoebe used all those professional skills to play a strong social game and use her alliance with Rohan to her advantage.
Phoebe is a superfan of Survivor and is thrilled with the chance to play again. Im going to enjoy the hell out of it! Im such an Australian Survivor fan, so how lucky am I to get to have a crack at this twice! I want to play this game fearlessly so Im trying to keep that attitude!
Shes had to leave behind her beloved dog and the comforts of home, but Phoebe is hoping to win so she can help support her family.