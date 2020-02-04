« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)  (Read 80 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7046
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
« on: February 04, 2020, 12:37:41 AM »


Phoebe, 30, Lawyer  Season 1

If anyone had a run of bad luck during their season, it was Phoebe. The ultimate battler who got knocked down but kept coming back up, shes a fan favourite for a reason.

In the minority at every turn, Phoebe managed to swing the game around to stay as long as possible. I drew short straws the whole time and got very unlucky, but it happens, and I kept pushing. I think Im back because I played hard, I set records, I never gave up and I had a blast. I played hard from day one all the way till my torch was snuffed. Im definitely fitter and now have four more years of life experience that I hope will help me this year!

A lawyer from Melbourne, Phoebe used all those professional skills to play a strong social game and use her alliance with Rohan to her advantage.

Phoebe is a superfan of Survivor and is thrilled with the chance to play again. Im going to enjoy the hell out of it! Im such an Australian Survivor fan, so how lucky am I to get to have a crack at this twice! I want to play this game fearlessly so Im trying to keep that attitude!

Shes had to leave behind her beloved dog and the comforts of home, but Phoebe is hoping to win so she can help support her family.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1165
  • I Call Shade
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Phoebe Timmins (Season 1)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:10 AM »
Show content
I'm sooooo sad right now, she got voted out yesterday and i'm still shook, but good gameplay by david and i'm still confused by she shared the clue with david?and her ended up getting elimnated

edit: also why didn't she share the clue with Nick? like it would be a far better choice
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:49 AM by Gra1162 »
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 