Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
February 04, 2020, 12:35:03 AM


Nick, 31, School Teacher  Season 1

In the real world, Nick is a sweet school teacher and new dad. But in Australian Survivor, he is the original snake and villain from the first season.

Acknowledging his role in the series, Nick said: Im Nick the snake. I know that and I love it. Im a loud mouth and I think I was one of the few real players in the first season, who wanted to play.

Leaving a new born baby at home was the biggest challenge Nick faced in coming back. But, the chance to return as an All Star was too good for this superfan to ignore. I have a baby daughter and I am leaving her. I feel like a terrible father because I might miss so many milestones. But its all for her, she needs that $500k! I ticked off so many things on my Australian Survivor Bucket List last time, but I couldnt not do it.

I have to get that huge trophy blindside. I have to win Individual Immunity. I have to make good alliances and most importantly, I need to make it to a single digit placement  hopefully one!

While he may have settled into being a Dad and even admitting the greatest thing hell miss is the heat bag he sleeps with, the devious Nick is still in there. Hes thrilled to see so many game players come through the ranks after his time and wants to play with people like AK, David and Sarah Tilleke.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
Reply #1 on: February 20, 2020, 01:10:27 AM
Though the auction is always a tense time of bidding for important items like pizza and burritos, Nick scored one of the best prizes of the day.

While the gang were battling it out for a good feed, Nick's heart was really set on one thing -- a video message from home.

The fourth item to come up at the auction, Nick was visibly emotional before he had even won, with most of the castaways giving him a wide berth.

Urging everyone else to feel free to bid against him (which Flick momentarily took advantage of) it was clear the others wanted Nick to be able to see his wife and daughter he had left back home.

Nick previously revealed to 10 daily that he almost turned down the opportunity to compete on All Stars because he and his wife Christine had just welcomed their first daughter, Paloma.

Nick also spoke to Now To Love about how Paloma's health was another reason he reconsidered risking it for the title of Sole Survivor.

"Paloma has had some issues with her legs, she's been in double casts most of her life and I didn't feel right leaving," he said.

"She's only eight months old," Nick told Vakama and Mokuta after the gang watched his message from home.

"My wife, Christine, is just so supportive," he continued. "She just let me drop everything to come out here and it's so different the first time you play when you don't have a kid."

The emotional moment of Nick being able to see Christine and Paloma had most of his fellow castaways tearing up.

His family has always been a driving factor in Nick's Survivor journey. Just yesterday, he marked 10 years since his mum passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to 10 play ahead of the very first season when Nick first competed on Australian Survivor, he said he was doing it for his mum, who he used to watch the show with as a weekly ritual.

"I would sit at my mum's feet in the lounge room and she would tell me how good I would be at the challenges, even though we both knew I was a skinny little runt," he said at the time. "I am doing it for me, but I am also doing it for her."

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
Reply #2 on: March 03, 2020, 12:11:24 AM
Nick Iadanza is undoubtedly the most devoted Survivor super fan to play on the Australian series -- but his extensive knowledge of the game might have contributed to his downfall.

Nick made a name for himself as the series' original snake in 2016 and returned to the game for All Stars equipped with his two-decades worth of Survivor research but with some newfound restraint, subtlety and fatherly wisdom.

Making the tough decision to leave his wife and newborn daughter behind to join the series, Nick knew that he had to summon his strategic super powers and pray to the Survivor gods to make sure the experience was worth the sacrifice.

Forming an early alliance with his fellow Little Rascals Harry and Shonee, Nick managed to dodge elimination after tribe swap for as long as he could but on the eve of merge, he'd exhausted all of his options.

Speaking to 10 daily after his torch was snuffed, Nick explained that he knew he was in trouble for the two weeks leading up to his last trip to tribal council.

"The hard part about that tribal was that there was just nowhere to move," said Nick.

"We had the trio of Tarzan, Moana and Jacqui just locked in --Tarzan and Jacqui just wouldn't consider voting for Moana, no matter how hard I tried to get them to.

"Dave had Zach so far under his thumb, everyone was just so locked in that I couldnt get my little three to make something happen," he said.

Nick was ultimately voted against by his supposed allies Sharn and Lee, who were most likely considering their safest vote considering the upcoming merge.

The Survivor savant described two important factors that contributed to his exit -- his unmatched knowledge of the game and the vengeance of the Golden God, David Genat.

"I do think that there were people out there who were intimidated by how much I knew about the game," Nick said. "Even when wed wake up in the morning and people would say, oh its day 25, Nick, what usually happens on day 26?

"Or wed walk into a challenge and everyone would say, Nick, what would we need for this one?"

Nick continued to say that while his role as a Survivor navigator meant he was useful to Mokuta, "it became quite intimidating" to players who lacked that same knowledge about challenges, clues, twists and tribe swaps.

"Even someone like Dave, the reason Dave had wanted me gone for two weeks is, I believe Dave has a complex and he must be the shiniest star in the galaxy," laughed Nick.

Nick added that he wasn't much further down on Dave's hit list.

"He looks around at me as the original Survivor villain, the person that kind of has this extreme knowledge of Survivor and sees that there are people on the other side who want to work with me -- there is no future between Dave and I," he told 10 daily.

The twelfth All Star to leave the series said he "couldn't believe" that anyone would enter merge with someone who had outed themselves multiple times as a considerable threat.

"He'd already lied to them with the Mat and Daisy thing, had an idol, had connections on the other side, was such a good physical player, it could never compute in my mind why anybody would want to go to the end with him."

While it was tough to watch Nick come so close to merge and a spot on the jury, the super fan has no regrets about his second turn on the show and has managed to continue incorporating his love of Survivor into his life at home and in his job as a high school teacher.

"Whenever I see their interest flagging in what I talk about, a quick Survivor metaphor will get them back on track," said of his keeping his students motivated.

"I asked a student, Why havent you done your homework? and he said Oh, Ive got an immunity idol for that and I was like, Nah mate, tribe has spoken!"

Nick has also been able to share his fandom with his one-year-old daughter, Paloma -- even if she wasn't quite ready to wear his Survivor accessories.

"When I arrived back from the island, one of the first things I did is I put my little buff on her but I think she was repulsed by how smelly it was," he laughed.

But little Paloma has finally started recognising the guy on TV wearing a green buff and smashing through puzzles as her father.

"Weve been watching together and Ive been trying to get her to recognise the TV version of her dad and the other night she finally said, Daddy! and she pointed at me on the screen and I was like, Yes! Just before I get the boot."

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:44 AM
David Genat has been executing a flawless gameplan on Australian Survivor: All Stars and one of his recent targets -- Nick Iadanza -- explained that watching the maestro in action is a lot like being in a romantic comedy.

Speaking to 10 daily following his elimination from Mokuta, Nick described the Golden God's daily routine of strengthening his social bonds with each player on the tribe.

"Its almost like Dave would walk around camp with a clipboard and that clipboard said, Alright, have a personal conversation with Nick, make small talk with Zach, now compliment Jacquis muscles,'" he said.

Nick continued on to explain how he interpreted what was happening when Dave sauntered over for a chat.

"It was like hed go, This is the ten minutes of my day where I ask Nick two personal questions and once he would ask them he would go, Yeah, sweet, sweet and hed get up and walk off," he laughed, adding that he knew the chats were "so false".

The high-school English teacher and Survivor savant said navigating the spiky boundaries of Dave's game felt simultaneously like being a ballroom dancer and the leading lady in a romantic comedy.

"You do the dance, you put your arms on his waist and you do the foxtrot with him but you never actually think that hes into you in any way," Nick told 10 daily.

"Playing Survivor with Dave, its like the definition of that movie, Hes Just Not That Into You -- Hes not into anyone!" he laughed.

"Hes only into himself, hes only concerned with his own game, which is great, its what youre supposed to do, but I could not believe how many people genuinely thought that he was into them," he said.

But while Dave's band of loyal Mokutans were under the spell of the show's greatest snake charmer, Nick could see the writing on the wall.

"I always knew that he was a bad boy whos going to dump me after the dance and try and date my best friend."

After Dave assured Nick that he wanted him to be part of his post-merge game, not a few hours later he was writing down his name at tribal with a smile.

It proved Nick's premonition to be 100 percent correct -- Dave just wasn't that into him.

Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:32:02 AM
Nick was fun to watch and i was devestated when he left (ugh 4 of my favs leaving in a row is painfully for me okurrr)

he is the OG snake <3 and he deserved so much more

HARRY SHOULD HAVE GAVE HIM THE ADVANTAGE INSTEAD OF LISTING TO LOCKY UGH STILL PISSED

can we have a fan vs fav season next so him,mat,pheobe and flick and come back  :lol:
