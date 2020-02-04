In the real world, Nick is a sweet school teacher and new dad. But in Australian Survivor, he is the original snake and villain from the first season.Acknowledging his role in the series, Nick said: Im Nick the snake. I know that and I love it. Im a loud mouth and I think I was one of the few real players in the first season, who wanted to play.Leaving a new born baby at home was the biggest challenge Nick faced in coming back. But, the chance to return as an All Star was too good for this superfan to ignore. I have a baby daughter and I am leaving her. I feel like a terrible father because I might miss so many milestones. But its all for her, she needs that $500k! I ticked off so many things on my Australian Survivor Bucket List last time, but I couldnt not do it.I have to get that huge trophy blindside. I have to win Individual Immunity. I have to make good alliances and most importantly, I need to make it to a single digit placement  hopefully one!While he may have settled into being a Dad and even admitting the greatest thing hell miss is the heat bag he sleeps with, the devious Nick is still in there. Hes thrilled to see so many game players come through the ranks after his time and wants to play with people like AK, David and Sarah Tilleke.