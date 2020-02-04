« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
February 04, 2020, 12:35:03 AM


Nick, 31, School Teacher  Season 1

In the real world, Nick is a sweet school teacher and new dad. But in Australian Survivor, he is the original snake and villain from the first season.

Acknowledging his role in the series, Nick said: Im Nick the snake. I know that and I love it. Im a loud mouth and I think I was one of the few real players in the first season, who wanted to play.

Leaving a new born baby at home was the biggest challenge Nick faced in coming back. But, the chance to return as an All Star was too good for this superfan to ignore. I have a baby daughter and I am leaving her. I feel like a terrible father because I might miss so many milestones. But its all for her, she needs that $500k! I ticked off so many things on my Australian Survivor Bucket List last time, but I couldnt not do it.

I have to get that huge trophy blindside. I have to win Individual Immunity. I have to make good alliances and most importantly, I need to make it to a single digit placement  hopefully one!

While he may have settled into being a Dad and even admitting the greatest thing hell miss is the heat bag he sleeps with, the devious Nick is still in there. Hes thrilled to see so many game players come through the ranks after his time and wants to play with people like AK, David and Sarah Tilleke.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Nick Iadanza (Season 1)
Today at 01:10:27 AM
Though the auction is always a tense time of bidding for important items like pizza and burritos, Nick scored one of the best prizes of the day.

While the gang were battling it out for a good feed, Nick's heart was really set on one thing -- a video message from home.

The fourth item to come up at the auction, Nick was visibly emotional before he had even won, with most of the castaways giving him a wide berth.

Urging everyone else to feel free to bid against him (which Flick momentarily took advantage of) it was clear the others wanted Nick to be able to see his wife and daughter he had left back home.

Nick previously revealed to 10 daily that he almost turned down the opportunity to compete on All Stars because he and his wife Christine had just welcomed their first daughter, Paloma.

Nick also spoke to Now To Love about how Paloma's health was another reason he reconsidered risking it for the title of Sole Survivor.

"Paloma has had some issues with her legs, she's been in double casts most of her life and I didn't feel right leaving," he said.

"She's only eight months old," Nick told Vakama and Mokuta after the gang watched his message from home.

"My wife, Christine, is just so supportive," he continued. "She just let me drop everything to come out here and it's so different the first time you play when you don't have a kid."

The emotional moment of Nick being able to see Christine and Paloma had most of his fellow castaways tearing up.

His family has always been a driving factor in Nick's Survivor journey. Just yesterday, he marked 10 years since his mum passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

Speaking to 10 play ahead of the very first season when Nick first competed on Australian Survivor, he said he was doing it for his mum, who he used to watch the show with as a weekly ritual.

"I would sit at my mum's feet in the lounge room and she would tell me how good I would be at the challenges, even though we both knew I was a skinny little runt," he said at the time. "I am doing it for me, but I am also doing it for her."

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200219liogd/nicks-emotional-survivor-auction-bid-had-the-all-stars-in-tears-20200219?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1582182291
