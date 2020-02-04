Back for redemption and a second chance for the win, Moana is excited to get to the island and get started. Feeling that shes got some unfinished business, shes not going to let this opportunity slide by.Sadly for Moana, she was unwell during her season and left the game feeling like she hadnt been able to give it her all. When the opportunity came to join All Stars, Moana was ready to go. Im the underdog. Nobody knows what Im capable of and in some ways, being sick last time should make everyone underestimate me this time.I wasnt able to play as hard as I wouldve liked in my first season, so I definitely have some unfinished business.Moana recently got married to her long-time partner, Bella so leaving her and her younger sister Vinny behind was a big decision. As the fulltime caretaker for Vinny, working full time and an advocate for AFLW, Moana always has a lot on her plate.While her greatest fear on Australian Survivor is being eaten by a shark, Moana knows her more realistic concern is falling for what people tell her: I can trust the wrong person and can be too nice.Moana is keen to see some of her old friends like Sharn, Lydia and Mat who she says became like a brother to her last time. They have remained close since