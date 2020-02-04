« previous next »
Michelle, 35, Nanny  Season 2

Proving a lot of people wrong, Michelle not only made it to the top four in her season, she also won a car!

While a lot of her fellow castaways saw a Sydney girl who loves the races and cute clothes, Michelle turned out to be a strategic player who could hold her own. And coming back for All Stars, shes hoping for the same reaction.

I have the philosophy that you have to risk it for the biscuit! I am going to play savage, trust my gut and chat, chat, chat.

I will backstab if need be. Im here to play and I want to play straight out of the gate.

As a Survivor fan, Michelle is hoping to see players like Mat Rogers or her friend Luke Toki back on the beach. But the life of an Australian Survivor is still not her favourite thing, like sleeping on the beach or being stuck in the rain.

Michelle is a social player who admits itll be hard for her to fly under the radar. But she has been working hard to do more physical training to prepare for the challenges coming her way.
While most 'Survivor' players leave the game after their flame is extinguished, for a select few it's the other way around.

Nanny Michelle Dougan managed to claw her way through the best part of Season 2 -- but hit a snag when the final four arrived at a tiebreak situation at Tribal Council.

With two votes to her name and two for Jericho Malabonga, the tribe was at an impasse which triggered a somewhat rare fire-making tie-breaker following a second vote.

It was to be a 'Sliding Doors' type moment for both Michelle and Jeri, with the former forced to pack her bags after failing to ignite many sparks from her flint and the latter eventually going on to win half a million dollars.

"I was devastated," Michelle told 10 daily of the fateful tribal.

"The second I walked into that fire challenge against Jeri, I feel like that was the only day I played the game wrong," she said, explaining that exhaustion had gotten the best of her.

"I was really tired, I was getting a little bit more frustrated and that day I just really dropped the ball and with 'Survivor',  you cant drop the ball for a single day, otherwise you go home.

While Michelle did beat Locky Gilbert in the immunity challenge that won her a car (which some might say is the ultimate curse of the game) -- she left her season feeling as though her 'Survivor' itch wasn't completely scratched.

"I was devastated that night [of elimination] but then theres nothing you can do to change that moment and thats why, to me, having a second crack was so important.

"It was something I needed to do, I guess I had unfinished business," she added.

Coming into 'All Stars', Michelle noted that 'Australian Survivor' isn't the sort of game you can be 100 percent ready for, even though she has been preparing to face her old nemesis, the block of flint *shakes fist*, once again.

"I think Ive been scarred from the whole fire-making thing because that was the one thing that I dont want to come up against this season," she said. "Even though I feel confident that I could do it, I sometimes buckle under pressure and I dont want to see anything to do with a fire challenge this season."

Fire aside, when it comes to people, Michelle isn't too fazed by the 'All Stars' cast and told 10 daily she wasn't too worried about any of her old foes plotting their revenge against her.

"Locky and I clash, we butt heads so seeing him again I was like, ugh, here we go again but no one out there really intimidated me at all.

"Once I was on that mat, it was like all the nerves left," she said.

Michelle enters 'All Stars' with a fairly clean slate but said the tension is palpable among other players.

"Everyone said, 'no bad blood, let bygones be bygones' but thats bull, I know there are people who have been clinging on to every single move --  especially if they were shafted like there was no tomorrow-- and theyve been banging on about it for years."

And judging by the egos in the mix on the 'All Stars' cast -- there are a going to be a whole fresh bunch of grudges for everyone to stew over for the next four years.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200202aemkb/ive-been-scarred-the-survivor-challenge-michelle-doesnt-want-to-encounter-on-all-stars-20200204?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1580794974
Michelle Dougan has hit out at her Mokuta tribe for playing conservatively after she became the fourth All Star to leave Australian Survivor.

Speaking to 10 daily after her premature exit from the game, Michelle explained that she wasnt thrilled to be on a tribe dominated by contestants from the sporting world.

It's definitely just about strength for that team, Michelle said of Mokuta.

I mean, you've got Abbey who's played women's AFL, you've got Lydia, who's an Olympian, you've got ex-Gladiators and strength is just so important to them -- whereas, to me, Survivor is way more of a social game.

Michelle said she believed her tribe had pre-judged her athletic abilities from her performances in Season 2 and were more than happy to eliminate her after she was the first contestant from Mokuta to surrender her barrel during the gruelling immunity challenge, which contributed to the teams eventual loss.

I guess that's what happens when you play Survivor twice, they know you from your previous season so it didn't matter that you went and trained harder.

I was up that rope and across those barrels way before Lydia or Abbey, she added.

But while the Mokuta athletes unwavering focus on keeping the tribe strong was somewhat predictable for Michelle, she said she expected a different strategy from Survivor snakes like Nick and Harry.

I was excited, people were going, 'they're snakes, they're snakes' and I thought, 'yes!' because these people twist and turn the game.

Knowing that I wasn't physically in this athlete's alliance, I was excited for the snakes, so I was a little bit disappointed that I got more sheep than snakes.

While Michelle attempted to make some moves with her deceptive season-mate Henry, she said wasnt impressed by Nick and Harrys reluctance to shake things up.

I think Nick was scared to start playing and Harry talks it up but, from when I was there I didn't see much from him, either.

He just didn't really give much either way so, in my eyes, that's just not what strong players do, Michelle said.

Michelle's frustration with her perceived lack of big moves over at Mokuta left her walking out of there not really being impressed by anyone and wishing that shed been placed in the middle of a more dramatic and unpredictable bunch of misfits.

I was pretty jealous of the Vakama tribe, she said. I was loving hearing the gossip on the other side of what was happening over there."

Michelle said she would sidle over to AK during reward and immunity challenges to ask about the latest blindside, explaining that it was "so exciting over there".

After making a passionate plea at Tribal to stay in the game, Michelle ended up on the wrong side of the votes with Nick, Harry, Abbey, Zach, Lee, and Lydia scribbling her name down on their parchment.

"At first I kind of thought I was convincing them but as it got to the second half of Tribal Council I had feeling I was done for and I don't know if the talking was more of a hinder than a help," she said.

Shonee, Sharn and John opted to vote for Henry, and Michelle and Henry tried to give Sharn the boot -- with Michelle telling 10 daily that she was scrambling to wrangle votes for any name that wasn't hers.

Ultimately Michelle said that while it was "heartbreaking to drop the ball on half a million dollars twice" she doesn't regret dropping everything for another crack at Sole Survivor.

"At the end of the day, it's a game where 23 other people drop the ball twice so we can all have a champagne and a vent later on."
https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200210iqlse/i-got-more-sheep-than-snakes-michelle-calls-out-mokuta-for-playing-it-safe-after-her-exit-from-all-stars-20200210?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581405218
