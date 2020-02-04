Proving a lot of people wrong, Michelle not only made it to the top four in her season, she also won a car!While a lot of her fellow castaways saw a Sydney girl who loves the races and cute clothes, Michelle turned out to be a strategic player who could hold her own. And coming back for All Stars, shes hoping for the same reaction.I have the philosophy that you have to risk it for the biscuit! I am going to play savage, trust my gut and chat, chat, chat.I will backstab if need be. Im here to play and I want to play straight out of the gate.As a Survivor fan, Michelle is hoping to see players like Mat Rogers or her friend Luke Toki back on the beach. But the life of an Australian Survivor is still not her favourite thing, like sleeping on the beach or being stuck in the rain.Michelle is a social player who admits itll be hard for her to fly under the radar. But she has been working hard to do more physical training to prepare for the challenges coming her way.