Mat, 43, NRL Legend Season 3
The Godfather returns, and hes ready to go! NRL and Rugby League great, Mat has become one of Australian Survivors most recognisable faces. He made it to the Jury in Season 3 alongside his best mate in the game, Commando, and Mat is looking forward to seeing what the All Stars can bring.
I really hope to see Moana again. She had a tough run in our season so would love to see her healthy and smashing it. I loved Luke and Dave last time theyre my favourites, hands down! I hated Dave initially, but he grew on me and Luke is such a loveable rogue.
Still reeling from leaving the game with an Immunity Idol in his pocket, his number one fear returning is being blindsided again. Ive got no set strategy, Ill just play the situation and not be afraid to have to burn people this time around.
Being voted out again with an Idol would be my worst nightmare I wont be so open with people this time, so I think Ill be a little less trustworthy. Ill try playing from the bottom so I get more info and can play smart.
Hoping to take his wife Chloe, and kids to Disneyland if he wins the prize money, Mat just wants to have fun this time around. I dont want to get angry about anything, I just want to enjoy the game. Everyone is here to win so if you get lied to, you need to accept it and move on.