The Godfather returns, and hes ready to go! NRL and Rugby League great, Mat has become one of Australian Survivors most recognisable faces. He made it to the Jury in Season 3 alongside his best mate in the game, Commando, and Mat is looking forward to seeing what the All Stars can bring.I really hope to see Moana again. She had a tough run in our season so would love to see her healthy and smashing it. I loved Luke and Dave last time  theyre my favourites, hands down! I hated Dave initially, but he grew on me and Luke is such a loveable rogue.Still reeling from leaving the game with an Immunity Idol in his pocket, his number one fear returning is being blindsided again. Ive got no set strategy, Ill just play the situation and not be afraid to have to burn people this time around.Being voted out again with an Idol would be my worst nightmare I wont be so open with people this time, so I think Ill be a little less trustworthy. Ill try playing from the bottom so I get more info and can play smart.Hoping to take his wife Chloe, and kids to Disneyland if he wins the prize money, Mat just wants to have fun this time around. I dont want to get angry about anything, I just want to enjoy the game. Everyone is here to win so if you get lied to, you need to accept it and move on.