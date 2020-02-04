« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Mat Rogers (Season 3)  (Read 44 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7034
  • The best shows out there!
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Mat Rogers (Season 3)
« on: February 04, 2020, 12:30:41 AM »


Mat, 43, NRL Legend  Season 3

The Godfather returns, and hes ready to go! NRL and Rugby League great, Mat has become one of Australian Survivors most recognisable faces. He made it to the Jury in Season 3 alongside his best mate in the game, Commando, and Mat is looking forward to seeing what the All Stars can bring.

I really hope to see Moana again. She had a tough run in our season so would love to see her healthy and smashing it. I loved Luke and Dave last time  theyre my favourites, hands down! I hated Dave initially, but he grew on me and Luke is such a loveable rogue.

Still reeling from leaving the game with an Immunity Idol in his pocket, his number one fear returning is being blindsided again. Ive got no set strategy, Ill just play the situation and not be afraid to have to burn people this time around.

Being voted out again with an Idol would be my worst nightmare I wont be so open with people this time, so I think Ill be a little less trustworthy. Ill try playing from the bottom so I get more info and can play smart.

Hoping to take his wife Chloe, and kids to Disneyland if he wins the prize money, Mat just wants to have fun this time around. I dont want to get angry about anything, I just want to enjoy the game. Everyone is here to win so if you get lied to, you need to accept it and move on.
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7034
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Mat Rogers (Season 3)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:35:43 PM »
Quote
In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode, Mat Rogers pleads with his tribe to work with him.

Things haven't been great for the Godfather since the tribe swap earlier in the week. Being dragged onto a tribe and completely cut-off from his alliance of Mo, Jacqui and Tarzan -- Mat's been using every trick in the book to keep himself afloat at Vakama.

Unfortunately, one of his greatest advantages, his idol, was flushed during the last tribal council which saw John's torch snuffed.

During the tribal council, Mat had the plan to get a few of the other castaways onside to blindside Locky, using his idol to knock Vakama's top dog off his pedestal.

"Man, I thought Harry was a player and he played me, unfortunately," Mat says in the clip.

"If Flick, Harry and Shonee had just voted with me, I play my idol: Locky goes home, we own the tribe!"

But his efforts were thwarted, leaving him in the most vulnerable position in the tribe. Idol-less and completely on the oust from the alliance.

"It was on a platter. It's like, God, have some guts! Stop sitting there and doing nothing. I feel like Locky, Brooke, AK and Flick have won this little battle and they've been able to win over Shonee and Harry and the alliance rolls on..."

After attempting to enlist the help of two-thirds of the Little Rascals -- Shonee and Henry -- Mat's attention seems to have shifted to the kingpin himself, attempting to sway Locky into voting with him.

It looks like Mat shifts his focus to the ol' "keep the tribe strong" strategy, putting the pressure on Locky to re-evaluate what voting Mat (who is a beast in challenges) would do to Vakama's future challenge performances.

When Mat asks Locky how he thinks Vakama will fare in the next immunity challenge if they vote him out, Locky admits it'll be "terrible". Just as the Godfather had hoped.

"If I'm going to go down, I'm going to go down swinging. I'm not going to sit at the bottom of an alliance and just wait to be picked off."

We can't wait to see where this goes next.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200221wuqsf/chaos-will-reign-mat-rogers-is-ready-to-make-his-move-on-vakamas-alliance-20200221?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1582328048
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 