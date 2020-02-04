« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
February 04, 2020


Locky, 30, Adventure Tour Guide  Season 2

One person who will find it hard to go under the radar is Locky. Not just because of his athletic ability but because hes one of the biggest guys to ever play Australian Survivor.

At over six foot, Locky is a challenge beast and hes back for All Stars with a new passion for adventuring and is very excited to take on the epic challenges that will be thrown his way. I love the challenges. I know some people get scared when they see them but its the absolute highlight for me. I own an adventuring company in Bali so its the stuff I love doing. I do base jumping, canyoneering, extreme sports  this is the stuff I love!

While he knows he can take on the physical, its the mental and social that Locky has spent the most time preparing for. Believing that nothing can really prepare you for Australian Survivor, he said: I want to spend more time on my social game this time. Ill talk to everyone more and hopefully make some good connections and alliances, but I also want to blindside and play sneakier this time around.

In his season, he worked closely with Tara and spent a lot of time scrambling from the bottom to stay in the game and is hoping to again align himself with someone he can work with closely. Locky splits his time between Bali and Perth. And if he wins, plans to give some money to charity and also towards starting new businesses.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
February 06, 2020
Quote
For one night only, 'Australian Survivor: All Stars' played host to a rose ceremony that *almost* looked like the real thing.
The Bachelor mansion was replaced by the very rustic surrounds of the Vakama camp and the glittering gowns and suits made way for grubby tank tops and 'Survivor' buffs -- but the most important elements were there.

An eligible Bachelor, three hopeful Bachelorettes, and one softly spoken Osher impersonator.

Single gals Brooke, Phoebe and Daisy have been pretty chuffed to be on the same tribe as challenge beast and certified hunk Locky but it's been very tricky for him to share the love around.

"Yeah, I think Locky's my kinda guy," Daisy said at camp, before adding that she knows she's not only one who's noticed the six-foot bloke with a chiselled jawline who also knows how to make a shelter.

"Ticks all the 'Survivor' female boxes," Daise added.

Both Phoebe and Brooke have had their eyes on Locky, explaining that while the chemistry was a bonus, it could also be a strategic advantage to have a tribe husband.

To work out who the lucky gal should be, they called upon AK who summoned his most gravelly Osher whisper and provided Locky with some strands of grass instead of roses for a mock Bachie ceremony.

"We've had a fantastic 25 days, but unfortunately tonight, the experience will end... for one of you," AK deadpanned, as the contestants cracked up.

Locky then very diplomatically gave out a rose to each girl, not wanting to cause a stir -- which caused Brooke to turn things up a notch and remove her tank top.

Speaking to 10 daily before the episode aired, Locky explained that flirting definitely helps your gameplay but they were also just "having a bit of fun".

"I cant even handle one girl let alone three of them, so it was pretty hard to keep everyone happy," he said. "It was really good fun, all the girls are amazing girls so I really had fun with it."

So could Locky see himself as a legit Bachelor sometime in the future?

"Probably!" he laughed, adding that he's mates with a few of the guys who have featured on the show.

"They all said its pretty fun so itd be pretty cool but Im too busy," he explained.

We'd almost be sad but the thing about 'Survivor' contestants is you can't really trust anything they say, not even Locky!

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200205dhnpc/locky-said-hed-probably-say-yes-to-the-bachelor-after-practice-run-on-survivor-20200205?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D18430341035243069761776484529754533469%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581047251
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:22:38 PM »
Met your new Bachelor... Locky Gilbert!



Quote
10 has turned to eliminated Australian Survivor contestant Locklan Locky Gilbert for its next Bachelor.

The 30 year old cave diver, base jumper, mountaineer and athlete, was eliminated from Australian Survivor last night, with The Bachelor marking his third reality season for 10.

Describing himself as a hopeless romantic who wears his heart on his sleeve, he is said to be looking for a driven and outdoorsy woman with a wicked sense of adventure.

I really want to find love. Im pretty content with my life at the moment. I go on these crazy adventures, but Id love someone to share the memories with, he said.

Ive got best friends, but I want to find that one best friend that I can spend the rest of my life with. This is an amazing opportunity to hopefully find someone special at the end.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, The Bachelor Australia produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production and due later this year.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2020/03/locky-confirmed-as-10s-next-bachelor.html
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:26:27 PM »
Quote
Locklan 'Locky' Gilbert has become the 13th All Star voted off Australian Survivor and the first member of the jury.

His elimination from the game was the first after Mokuta and Vakama merged into Kalo Kalo and uncertainty was cast upon existing alliances and old friendships.

Locky entered the new tribe with his trusted allies Brooke, AK, Shonee and Harry and was confident that David, along with Zach, was keen to work with him again.

While you can never be too sure where David's real allegiance lies, the Survivor general laid out a strategy before his Mokutan troops ahead of merge -- to enter the new camp like a Trojan horse.

Moana was also on board with the plan to get rid of Locky, having been itching to seek revenge for his part in her ally Mat's elimination from Vakama.

Pretending he was on the outs with the old Mokutans, he assured Locky that he was ready to work together with the Vakama Five to get rid of Sharn.

"Dude, I'm so happy to be back, it's been senior citizens club over there," he lied to Locky, adding that he "just didn't get a chance to work with Nick".

After Shonee pulled off the first immunity win post-merge, the Vakama Five set their sights on voting out Sharn, who they reasoned was a considerable threat, having made it all the way to second place in 2018.

As Kalo Kalo sat down for their first tribal council, Locky was to utter some prophetic last words that were intended to criticise Moana's "safe" game play.

"I know if I'm sitting over there," he said, gesturing to the empty jury pews, "and someone is playing the safe move, I'm not giving them any money.

"You can play it safe all the way to the end but you're never getting the money," he added as Moana interjected.

The former AFLW player reasoned that eventually "you have to vote everyone off" before Locky shot back again.

"If you sit there all the way to the end just doing the safe stuff, that's just boring and you're not getting my vote," Locky said.

"I want to see big stuff, I want to see crazy moves, blindsides, I think we all do!"

Both David and Moana's smirks said it all -- Locky was about to realise that a big move was certainly coming, he just wasn't going to like who was in the majority of the tribe's crosshairs.

Locky hung his head as the votes were tied with five against his name and five against Sharn. JLP announced the final two names -- both Locky -- and the former leader of Vakama leapt out of his seat.

"****, hey, good one!" he said, congratulating the Mokutan conspirators on their big move.

Locky was still in shock as he tried to make sense of the vote in his final confessional.

"What the hell! I got blindsided, that's insane," he said. "Oh, I'm devasted. There was a lot of talk of big moves, especially by me, and I suppose they pulled off maybe the biggest of the game so far."

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200303hwgcm/i-want-to-see-crazy-moves-lockys-famous-last-words-before-shock-blindside-20200303?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583288622
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
Gra1162
WAIT What I THOUGHT HE WAS DATING BROOKE?
