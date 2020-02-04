One person who will find it hard to go under the radar is Locky. Not just because of his athletic ability but because hes one of the biggest guys to ever play Australian Survivor.At over six foot, Locky is a challenge beast and hes back for All Stars with a new passion for adventuring and is very excited to take on the epic challenges that will be thrown his way. I love the challenges. I know some people get scared when they see them but its the absolute highlight for me. I own an adventuring company in Bali so its the stuff I love doing. I do base jumping, canyoneering, extreme sports  this is the stuff I love!While he knows he can take on the physical, its the mental and social that Locky has spent the most time preparing for. Believing that nothing can really prepare you for Australian Survivor, he said: I want to spend more time on my social game this time. Ill talk to everyone more and hopefully make some good connections and alliances, but I also want to blindside and play sneakier this time around.In his season, he worked closely with Tara and spent a lot of time scrambling from the bottom to stay in the game and is hoping to again align himself with someone he can work with closely. Locky splits his time between Bali and Perth. And if he wins, plans to give some money to charity and also towards starting new businesses.