Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
Locky, 30, Adventure Tour Guide  Season 2

One person who will find it hard to go under the radar is Locky. Not just because of his athletic ability but because hes one of the biggest guys to ever play Australian Survivor.

At over six foot, Locky is a challenge beast and hes back for All Stars with a new passion for adventuring and is very excited to take on the epic challenges that will be thrown his way. I love the challenges. I know some people get scared when they see them but its the absolute highlight for me. I own an adventuring company in Bali so its the stuff I love doing. I do base jumping, canyoneering, extreme sports  this is the stuff I love!

While he knows he can take on the physical, its the mental and social that Locky has spent the most time preparing for. Believing that nothing can really prepare you for Australian Survivor, he said: I want to spend more time on my social game this time. Ill talk to everyone more and hopefully make some good connections and alliances, but I also want to blindside and play sneakier this time around.

In his season, he worked closely with Tara and spent a lot of time scrambling from the bottom to stay in the game and is hoping to again align himself with someone he can work with closely. Locky splits his time between Bali and Perth. And if he wins, plans to give some money to charity and also towards starting new businesses.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Locky Gilbert (Season 2)
For one night only, 'Australian Survivor: All Stars' played host to a rose ceremony that *almost* looked like the real thing.
The Bachelor mansion was replaced by the very rustic surrounds of the Vakama camp and the glittering gowns and suits made way for grubby tank tops and 'Survivor' buffs -- but the most important elements were there.

An eligible Bachelor, three hopeful Bachelorettes, and one softly spoken Osher impersonator.

Single gals Brooke, Phoebe and Daisy have been pretty chuffed to be on the same tribe as challenge beast and certified hunk Locky but it's been very tricky for him to share the love around.

"Yeah, I think Locky's my kinda guy," Daisy said at camp, before adding that she knows she's not only one who's noticed the six-foot bloke with a chiselled jawline who also knows how to make a shelter.

"Ticks all the 'Survivor' female boxes," Daise added.

Both Phoebe and Brooke have had their eyes on Locky, explaining that while the chemistry was a bonus, it could also be a strategic advantage to have a tribe husband.

To work out who the lucky gal should be, they called upon AK who summoned his most gravelly Osher whisper and provided Locky with some strands of grass instead of roses for a mock Bachie ceremony.

"We've had a fantastic 25 days, but unfortunately tonight, the experience will end... for one of you," AK deadpanned, as the contestants cracked up.

Locky then very diplomatically gave out a rose to each girl, not wanting to cause a stir -- which caused Brooke to turn things up a notch and remove her tank top.

Speaking to 10 daily before the episode aired, Locky explained that flirting definitely helps your gameplay but they were also just "having a bit of fun".

"I cant even handle one girl let alone three of them, so it was pretty hard to keep everyone happy," he said. "It was really good fun, all the girls are amazing girls so I really had fun with it."

So could Locky see himself as a legit Bachelor sometime in the future?

"Probably!" he laughed, adding that he's mates with a few of the guys who have featured on the show.

"They all said its pretty fun so itd be pretty cool but Im too busy," he explained.

We'd almost be sad but the thing about 'Survivor' contestants is you can't really trust anything they say, not even Locky!

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200205dhnpc/locky-said-hed-probably-say-yes-to-the-bachelor-after-practice-run-on-survivor-20200205?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D18430341035243069761776484529754533469%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1581047251
