Self-confessed Australian Survivor newbie, it was a surprise to no one more than John, that he was one of the last Contenders standing in Season 4.Without knowing much about the game or even what an Immunity Idol was, John ended up being one of the heroes of the season because of his good nature, challenge beast skills and arguably, the best mullet on Australian television.I dont prepare for Survivor, I just get through by winging it. I dont know how I did it last time but Im hoping the same strategy will work this time. I want to make friends and go further than last time. And I want to get my abs back!I think this time, I know how to play the game so I think that will hopefully help get me to that final two.The gold miner from Western Australia, still dreams of his favourite Mexican Parma and will miss playing his footy but is looking forward to trying some new tricks in the game like throwing a few blindsides and winning a few Individual Immunities.Admitting that he carries on like an idiot 90% of the time but have a ball doing so. John would love to use the winning money to buy a house and his mum something nice.