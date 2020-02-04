Dirty Harry, the stick chewing, Janine baiting, lovable villain is back again for a second chance at taking out the win.Making it all the way to Day 49 in the last season, Harry just missed out on being in the final Tribal Council and isnt planning to let that happen again. I dont have any regrets from last time, but I have also learnt from it. I think Ill consider long-term game play and the consequences of my actions more this time around.Ive shown I can go the distance and that I can survive almost anything. Now, I just have to make it one day further. A Survivor superfan, Harry is looking forward to seeing some of the stronger game players from previous series step onto the beach and isnt a fan of anyone who uses mateship as a way of playing.Harry said: Survivor is a game about lying and if people cant handle that, then they dont belong there. I love sassy people and schemers because its the most fun and so to see people like AK, Nick, Phoebe, Henry or Shonee would be really fun.Newly engaged to his long-term partner, Jordan, Harry lives in Perth and continues to create new ice cream flavours monthly and is planning to put the winning money towards his wedding and to buy an ice cream truck if he makes it all the way.