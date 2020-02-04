« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)
February 04, 2020


Harry, 30, Ice Cream Maker  Season 4

Dirty Harry, the stick chewing, Janine baiting, lovable villain is back again for a second chance at taking out the win.

Making it all the way to Day 49 in the last season, Harry just missed out on being in the final Tribal Council and isnt planning to let that happen again. I dont have any regrets from last time, but I have also learnt from it. I think Ill consider long-term game play and the consequences of my actions more this time around.

Ive shown I can go the distance and that I can survive almost anything. Now, I just have to make it one day further. A Survivor superfan, Harry is looking forward to seeing some of the stronger game players from previous series step onto the beach and isnt a fan of anyone who uses mateship as a way of playing.

Harry said: Survivor is a game about lying and if people cant handle that, then they dont belong there. I love sassy people and schemers because its the most fun and so to see people like AK, Nick, Phoebe, Henry or Shonee would be really fun.

Newly engaged to his long-term partner, Jordan, Harry lives in Perth and continues to create new ice cream flavours monthly and is planning to put the winning money towards his wedding and to buy an ice cream truck if he makes it all the way.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)
It was the Sliding Doors moment that ultimately decided Nick Iadanza's fate in the game.

For a split second, his future on All Stars rested in the hands of his friends over at Vakama, who had to weigh up whether it was worth the risk of saving him from the jaws of defeat.

Harry had discovered a game-changing clue that would allow him to stop a tribal council and negate all votes but was having trouble figuring out how best to wield his power.

Feeling the paranoia that goes hand-in-hand with playing Survivor, Dirty Harry almost used the advantage during the tribal where Vakama blindsided Flick but was talked out of making any bold moves by AK.

Dirty Harry resisted pulling the trigger -- but had shown his hand, leaving the rest of Mokuta concerned about what his mysterious advantage actually was.

Ahead of their next immunity challenge, Harry decided to confide in Shonee and reveal exactly what his scrap of paper would allow him to do and the pair discussed whether they'd pass the advantage on to Nick over at Mokuta if Vakama got to avoid the next tribal.

The Little Rascals were keen to meet up with their third member after merge, but were still a little unclear on the ambiguous wording of the advantage -- worrying that saving Nick would mean another team challenge.

After Vakama were victorious in the next immunity challenge, Harry decided to let his whole tribe in on his personal dilemma and spill what his advantage was.

The tribe huddled to discuss throwing Nick a bone, with Locky strongly against the idea, urging Harry not to risk the tribe having to head to another challenge and risk losing.

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of the episode's broadcast, Shonee explained the agony of the team decision.

"Oh my god, this kills me, I was so conflicted because, obviously, we needed him to survive so we could get the truth about what was really happening and who we could trust moving forward," Shonee told 10 daily.

"But we also didnt know if we handed over the advantage if we would have to do another group challenge and then if we lost, then Harry would probably be going home.

"I wish we did give it over but at the time it was safer for Harry to keep it to secure his position in the game," she added.

Nick, meanwhile, was forced to watch the Vakama huddle, not knowing exactly what was going on, although he had a fair idea.

"When they were huddling around for so long I was like, Oh my god, something is happening here and the show just let it linger and linger and linger and I was trying to give them the eye like, Guys, guys, whatever youre deciding, decide it with me!

Nick said he's since spoken to Harry, who explained that the group was  "worried if they gave it to me and I cancelled the votes, we stayed at 13 players that there was going to be one more tribal iteration" ahead of merge.

"He [Harry] made the right decision for him out of fear of what would have happened if they went to tribal council next, especially how much heat he was copping for having the advantage.

"Bu I think its crazy that theyre all risky players, really good players and they werent willing to take that risk."

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200302ermhk/i-wish-we-did-give-it-over-shonee-explained-the-dilemma-of-harrys-survivor-advantage-20200302?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583213574
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)
It was only a few weeks ago when Harry Hills faced off against one of Australian Survivor's most gruelling trials before arriving to find a very familiar set-up.

In Season 4, next to Pia Miranda and Baden Gilbert, Harry lasted almost seven hours holding up two idols, with only two narrow pegs to stand on. It should come as no surprise that Harry was the least thrilled of the All Stars to see a similar challenge on the beach on Wednesday's episode.

"We were on the mats, Jonathan LaPaglia's there and I was like... that looks familiar," Harry told 10 daily. "He basically asked me a question that confirmed it. I was like, this is going to be horrible. It was not going to be pleasant."

Calling it "one of the worst" challenges of all time, JLP had a few bonuses in store to make this a real All Stars challenge. Rather than just two pegs, the castaways had to hold up two sandbags making up 20 percent of their body weight, moving to increasingly narrow pegs at various intervals.

"Basically they turned up the difficulty level to the extreme so there'd be no records broken," Harry said.

Once again defeated by the ridiculously tough trial, the bad news hadn't stopped for the ice cream maker, with JLP revealing that the castaways would be heading straight to tribal council.

"That was the WORST!" Harry exclaimed.

Admitting that he "didn't really feel safe" heading into tribal, Harry said one of his best skills when it comes to Survivor is being able to pick where votes are going and what his chances are.

Seeing that the majority of seven were going to whittle away the Vakama five until there was just two or three of them left, Harry knew his head was clearly on the chopping block.

"I was banking on it maybe being Brooke because she was such a dangerous threat and she had that connection to Locky," Harry said, "but she ended up winning immunity so that wrecked that for me."

Hoping the vote would shift to AK, Harry said he thought he would be able to "slide through cockroach-style" to the point where the Mokuta seven would begin flipping on each other and see him and Shonee as valuable allies.

Harry had also been working on winning Zach and Lee over to attempt to get Jacqui out of the game, and he felt like he was onto something. Until JLP's surprise move to tribal threw everyone into a frantic panic.

"I feel like I actually had something going," Harry said. "There was an idea in Zach and Lee's head and I really needed more time to actually push it through.

"They're both not people who want to jump to rash choices," Harry continued, "That air of panic around the bonfires was making it more difficult for me to lay out this rational plan as to why they'd be fine voting with us."

The instant tribal spooked Zach and Lee, and with that Harry's chances of swaying their votes away from the alliance of seven.

"It's quite a common thing to happen. If you feel threatened that something might happen to you next after making an overly aggressive move, players retreat," he explained.

"Having a high-pressure environment was detrimental to me," he said, adding that it was impossible to know how things may have played out if he would have had time on the beach to chip away at Lee and Zach.

But it wasn't meant to be, and Harry became the second member of the All Stars jury.

Harry was one of a few of the All Stars castaways who had barely finished Season 4 when he signed up for a follow-up season. The 30-year-old said he definitely felt the toll of the game the second time around but in an unexpected way.

"I think you'll get a different answer from all of the Season 4 people but the one thing we have in common is that it's far more difficult doing it back-to-back," he said.

"The first time I felt like I was rubber and everything bounced off me, even when I was going through horrible things. The second time I struggled mentally more than physically. Everything felt that much more difficult," Harry added.

For Harry, getting to play twice did mean he got to change up his style.

"The first time was abrasive and aggressive," he said, adding that for All Stars he wanted to change things up.

"I think it was a really cool opportunity because I'm such a big Survivor fan, this time I had the chance to play much more social, quieter.

"Some people might not like that from a TV perspective but as a fan, to have that shot twice was pretty amazing."

The first time Harry played, he didn't get a chance to watch the entirety of his season before he was shipped back to compete on All Stars. This time around he said it's been a whole new experience being able to watch and see comments flood in.

On top of that, Harry had also made quite the name for himself during his first season and had to live up to his own cockroachy reputation.

"It's been a new experience," he said, "because I played such a quieter and more strategic social game this time around I think it upset a few of the viewers, which has been something for me to wrap my head around.

"It has been a complex experience watching it back. In a way, I tried to play similar at times, but I was always going to play smarter."

From day one Harry had a target on his back and had to make up a lot of ground to be seen as somebody who could be trusted.

"It was a bit of a handicap, to be honest. There was an air of 'Harry's suspicious, we have to keep an eye on him'. The two ways I played were day and night, and that's going to upset some people, but I feel like I had to play it for me."

For Harry, the most unexpected outcome of his time on back-to-back seasons has been his new gang of mates.

"It's been so nice to sit on the couch and watch your friends play well and see all the moments you had together," he said.

"It's the nicest part of the Survivor experience."

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200304mitow/a-blast-from-the-past-and-some-bad-timing-send-dirty-harry-packing-20200304?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583389862
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)
was amazing last season but this season was just a big fat MEH
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)
Not a big fan of Harry or Nick, but Flick was pretty much done over by the producers when they gave that advantage to Harry.  Dave doing very well.  Shonee still chances to go far.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Harry Hills (Season 4)
Not a big fan of Harry or Nick, but Flick was pretty much done over by the producers when they gave that advantage to Harry.  Dave doing very well.  Shonee still chances to go far.

Flick was also screwed by producers/editors  for not giving her a confessional until episode 10
