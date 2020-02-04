« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Felicity 'Flick' Eggington (Season 1)  (Read 110 times)

Australian Survivor All-Stars: Felicity 'Flick' Eggington (Season 1)
« on: February 04, 2020, 12:10:50 AM »


Flick, 26, Travel Consultant  Season 1

Flick has taken the few years since she first played Australian Survivor to study the game and her moves closely. In the first season, my confidence was very low but now Im three years older, more mature and have learnt to love myself for me. So Im hoping that weakness is no more.

But I also believe making one of the biggest moves in the game and voting out my best friend, Brooke, definitely makes me an All Star as I wasnt afraid to do whatever it took to win the game! Hoping to see her old friend Brooke, Flick knows that revenge will be her main priority but is excited to see what would happen if they are back together. I know Brooke will be out there and wanting my blood, but I need to convince her there are bigger fish to fry. Ill have to tread carefully and blindside her when the time is right.

As a Travel Consultant on the Gold Coast, Flick is busy planning her wedding in America later this year and if she won, would use the money to help pay for it and shout her family to travel over there.

Flick would also like to use the opportunity of playing again to prove shes no one hit wonder. I think people see me as this Gold Coast girl, down to earth but a little on the stupid side and I want people to think that! I believe they wont see how strategic I truly am. Im so grateful to have another opportunity to play the game  I want to get out there and play hard!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Felicity 'Flick' Eggington (Season 1)
« Reply #1 on: February 26, 2020, 06:51:26 PM »
Show content
Okay flick just left and obviously it was grest that brooke got her redemtion but also kinda pointless because the wouldn't have the numbers

and also i'm super pissed at the production not giving her a confessional until ep 10 and also when she was about to be elimnated

like what? and she also tried to do a lot of moves (explained on insta) that was not shown like what?

production really needs to do better, stop showing us david and show us some other people that have minimal screen time
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Felicity 'Flick' Eggington (Season 1)
« Reply #2 on: February 28, 2020, 01:35:33 AM »
Felicity 'Flick' Eggington has become the 11th All Star voted off Australian Survivor after a revenge plot that was years in the making.

Four years ago, Flick blindsided her best friend Brooke Jowett after the pair had formed a close alliance during their 45 days in Samoa together.

So when it was announced that both contestants would be returning for the All Stars season, and that they'd been placed on the same tribe -- everyone was waiting for the sparks to fly.

Speaking to 10 daily after her elimination, Flick said that the pair cleared the air as soon as they arrived at their new Vakama camp and described the off-camera agreement they arrived at.

"I pulled Brooke aside and we sat down on a tree branch and we said we werent going to go after one another, we both agreed and it was completely mutual," she said.

"We thought the best move for both of our games was to work together, especially in the beginning. We said, 'Well see what happens later on in the game come merge.'"

Flick and Brooke formed a natural alliance with Locky, AK, Daisy, Dave and Phoebe and concentrated on working together to eliminate some of the bigger threats in the game. 

"The best move for us was to stick together and not go off at each other straight away," Flick said. " I think a lot of people probably thought that we would have but we knew that was not a smart move to make.

Flick said she would have been next on the chopping block if she got rid of Brooke too early -- and vice versa.

"I would have been an early boot -- same as her. It would have just caused chaos."

Following the tribe swap that threw some existing alliances into disarray, Flick found herself bolstered by the company of AK, Locky and Brooke, a majority group that joined Harry and Shonee to pick off Abbey, Lydia, John and Mat.

Flick had briefly entertained the thought of working with fellow 'Gold Coast Rat' Mat Rogers but their plan fell through when Harry backed out at the 11th hour.

"Unfortunately because of that I was completely screwed. I mean, theres not much else I could have done," Flick said.

And even though Flick voted with her alliance to get rid of Mat, her very visible earlier discussions with the footy legend had raised a few red flags for Locky, Brooke, and Shonee.

As merge loomed and paranoia reached a heightened state on Mokuta 2.0, it became clear that old grudges were rising to the surface and after an immunity loss to Vakama, it was decided that Flick would be next to leave.

"I came into this game to take out Flick," Brooke shared. "I know that she flips when she gets paranoid".

Like many players before her, Flick could see the giant merge sign at the end of the tunnel, and said she knew she could win if only she could have reached the individual stage of the game.

"I was definitely blindsided and that sucks because I was so close [to merge] and Im such a huge Survivor fan so I was absolutely devastated," she said, explaining the allies she would have joined from Vakama including Jacqui and Dave.

"If you took Brooke out of the equation I would have definitely made it to merge. I think my game was pretty good, it came down to the vendetta that Brooke had to get rid of me and good on her," she conceded.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200226yvipk/it-would-have-just-caused-chaos-the-agreement-we-didnt-see-between-flick-and-brooke-20200226?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1582875069
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: Felicity 'Flick' Eggington (Season 1)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:02:02 AM »
When Felicity Eggington blindsided her pal Brooke Jowett right at the pointy end of Australian Survivor's first season, it went down in history as one of the most shocking moves in the game.

So when it was announced that the pair would be returning for All Stars and then they both landed on the same tribe, we were getting ready for some kind of Season 1 reckoning, or at least a faint whiff of revenge.

But unlike the strong remnants of blindside tension between Lydia and Shane or Dave and Daisy -- Brooke and Flick have not just been on friendly terms, they're back to being besties and members of the same alliance.

For weeks we've waited for them to address their past history but instead, they've worked together with Locky, Dave, Phoebe and AK and remained a solid unit following the unexpected tribe swap.

In the game of Survivor though, it doesn't take long for paranoia and trust issues to rise to the surface and the quiet race to 'get someone before they get you' begins.

Vakama has struggled to win immunity challenges following the swap, which hasn't been helped by their hasty elimination of athletes Abbey, Lydia and John.

It means the tight alliance could be forced to turn on one another ahead of merge, through a methodical process up the pecking order or in a flurry of panicked blindsides.

As the majority of the tribe prepared to put their votes on Mat Rogers, the Vakamans in control of the group began to question one of their member's loyalty.

"I think that Flick really wants to work with Mat," Shonee told a concerned Locky.

"Ya think?" replied Locky. "She's been trying to save Mat since day dot," adding that Flick has been blinded by the footy player's promises to look after her following merge.

Brooke jumped in to point out that Flick could use her inside knowledge of the way the votes would be split to team up with Mat and get rid of Harry, flipping the entire power structure.

"She's not going to do that, is she?" Shonee asked. "You guys know her better than me."

And for the first time this season, we finally got to hear Brooke acknowledge the Season 1 stoush and get a sense of whether she is looking for payback.

"She blindsided me after 45 days of saving her arse," Brooke smiled as Shonee giggled and Locky asked whether Flick might be "playing the same game".

"Yep," responded Brooke.

As our wise Shonee pointed out during a confessional, vulnerability and paranoia can make contestants make some hasty moves.

"And I can tell Flick is already starting to get paranoid about Brooke and I," she said of their blossoming friendship.

Flick ended up voting with her alliance to get rid of Mat, but it's clear that she's got a few moves on her mind if Vakama end up at tribal council again.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200224yvqxt/she-blindsided-me-the-ghosts-of-survivor-past-are-back-to-haunt-flick-and-brooke-20200224?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583131462
