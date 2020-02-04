Flick has taken the few years since she first played Australian Survivor to study the game and her moves closely. In the first season, my confidence was very low but now Im three years older, more mature and have learnt to love myself for me. So Im hoping that weakness is no more.But I also believe making one of the biggest moves in the game and voting out my best friend, Brooke, definitely makes me an All Star as I wasnt afraid to do whatever it took to win the game! Hoping to see her old friend Brooke, Flick knows that revenge will be her main priority but is excited to see what would happen if they are back together. I know Brooke will be out there and wanting my blood, but I need to convince her there are bigger fish to fry. Ill have to tread carefully and blindside her when the time is right.As a Travel Consultant on the Gold Coast, Flick is busy planning her wedding in America later this year and if she won, would use the money to help pay for it and shout her family to travel over there.Flick would also like to use the opportunity of playing again to prove shes no one hit wonder. I think people see me as this Gold Coast girl, down to earth but a little on the stupid side and I want people to think that! I believe they wont see how strategic I truly am. Im so grateful to have another opportunity to play the game  I want to get out there and play hard!