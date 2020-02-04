« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars: David Genat (Season 4)

Australian Survivor All-Stars: David Genat (Season 4)
David, 39, Supermodel  Season 4

The devious but much-loved Golden God returns for what he refers to as, Revenge. Pure and simple. Perth bred and New York based Supermodel, David is back on the beach and ready to take his game play to a new level even without his best mate Luke by his side. I would love to see Luke on that first day, but hes already done it twice. Im going to need a new spy network to keep an eye out for me this time around, he said.

He admits he was not happy walking out of Tribal Council last season with an Idol in his pocket so is going to be more wary this time around, especially when playing with All Stars. But in classic David style, he cant help but joke about how he played last time saying; I was the main hero of the season. I played honestly and with valour.

Although not looking forward to eating more rice and living with no shelter, he is looking forward to what winning the game might mean to his family. Winning would be amazing, it would help my family enormously. Id put it toward my kids educations and hopefully a holiday so I can get back to Australia more often. David is the father of three and lives in Brooklyn, New York with his wife Pearl and daughter Rei.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: David Genat (Season 4)
David Genat has described the TV character that inspired his legendary 'Survivor' persona -- the Golden God.

Speaking to 10 daily ahead of the 'All Stars' premiere, Dave recalled the moment he first christened himself with the glorious name -- right after he fashioned a false immunity idol using bits and bobs found around the Champions camp in Season 4.

"Im a big fan of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Dave said of the long-running FX comedy starring Danny Devito, Glenn Howertown, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.

"I just love the idea of these over the top, complex people with rage problems, Ive always found those characters so funny," he said, describing the sociopathic Dennis Reynolds (Howerton).

"I was feeling great when I made that idol, like 'its working, this is happening' and it just made me feel so much like Dennis going, I am the Golden God!"

Dave's after-hours arts and crafts session produced a very legit-looking hidden idol that he then swapped with Contender Shaun Hampson at the next immunity challenge, scoring himself one that was the real deal.

But while the character of Dennis slips into his Golden God persona while roaring at his enemies -- whether it's someone he's trying to sell a used car to or at his high-school reunion -- Dave's version keeps that electrified adrenaline bubbling under the surface, saved for private moments away from his tribe.

The model also insisted the larger-than-life character he created as a blindsiding machine is very separate from his real-life identity.

"I love that I can have this big persona to play and interact with fans and obviously I like to play a massive 'Survivor' game but its also a good way for me to step away from that and then just disassociate a little bit with what youve been doing," he said.

"You do have to do some heavy dirt on the show, its nice to have this persona that you can be like, no that was the Golden God, Im actually a really nice person."

After proving himself to be one of the most skilled strategists in the history of 'Australian Survivor', Dave did worry his legacy would paint a huge target on his back going into 'All Stars'.

"Its tricky re-inventing the Golden God because I was a visible character in Season 4 and I thought that would make me a target but in some ways it became kind of attractive," he said.

"People were like, I want to be part of that beast, I want some of that shine.

It's hard to say whether Dave will fly a little too close to the sun this season and let his ego get the better of him (ahem, like leaving with an idol in hand) but we can't wait to watch him work that Golden God magic again.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200203rjuil/australian-survivor-the-tv-show-that-inspired-dave-genats-golden-god-moniker-20200203?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1580794974
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars: David Genat (Season 4)
After his elimination from Australian Survivor: All Stars, Mat Rogers explained how he was nearly saved from the chopping block by an unlikely ally.

As the athletes of Vakama were picked off one by one, the tribe began spending a lot more time at tribal council and Mat began to find himself treading water in an alliance of one.

In what was to be Mat's final immunity challenge on All Stars, the contestants had to complete a gruelling obstacle course that involved strength, agility, hand-eye co-ordination and finally -- a diabolical puzzle.

While the teams were even at first, you might have noticed that Vakama soon steamed ahead with an impressive lead while the usually skilled Golden God was suddenly struggling with the simple task of catching hold of a ring with a long stick.

Speaking to 10 daily after his elimination, Mat Rogers explained what was actually happening during the uneven race.

"You might have seen in the challenge that they [Mokuta] were quite a ways behind us because David was trying to throw the challenge for me," he said.

"I said to him beforehand, 'Mate, I need help, I need help big time. If we lose this, Im going home'.

"So he was like, 'Alright I gotcha'.

The Golden God and The Godfather had previously worked together covertly during the early days of Vakama, pulling off one of the most spectacular plans in Australian Survivor tribal council history.

While they kept up appearances of being aggressively opposed to one another, Mat and David kept in close contact during late-night trips to the beach until they were torn apart during the tribe swap.

During the immunity challenge, it's clear that Dave is deliberately failing while his team shouted encouragement but looked incredibly frustrated. As Vakama moved on to the final obstacle, it looked like Mokuta would be heading to tribal and Mat would be safe for another couple of nights.

"We were miles ahead when we got to that puzzle," Mat explained to 10 daily.

"But Nick is just a freak on the puzzles, unfortunately, and I got sent home," he said.

While AK and Harry scratched their heads while jamming wooden blocks into the frame at random, Nick and Sharn attacked their puzzle methodically and swiftly to score the win.

Vakama 2.0 were sent back to camp to discuss who they'd be sending home and, despite a brief moment where it looked like Flick might jump ship with Mat, it was the NRL legend who eventually got his torch snuffed by JLP.

After gaining a solid reputation during Season 3, Mat started All Stars in a similar style -- playing honestly with an army of loyal foot soldiers around him.

On the original Vakama, Mat was joined in an alliance with Moana, Tarzan, and Jacqui -- whom he proved his own loyalty to by playing his idol for her during tribal council.

Mat was playing from the bottom but he still had three people he could trust entirely, something that was about to change when the tribes unexpectedly got shaken up.

"If only Dave had got Locky or AKs spot [on the new Vakama], I didnt just need a number, I needed someone who could make moves," Mat told 10 daily.

"I needed someone who could play the game."

Running out of resources, Mat remained determined to keep playing hard, thinking of what his kids would think when they watched their dad on All Stars.

"Win or lose, I just wanted to make sure that even when things got tough, I was going to do something that my kids would love," he said.

"Whether it was totally out of character or not, I knew I had to do something because my kids would be watching, and their friends at school are going to be watching this and I dont want to look like a lame duck in this game so I went hard."

During his time on All Stars, Mat proved he was a challenge beast, a swimming champ, an idol magnet, and a leader -- although he said he's yet to eclipse his son's favourite Survivor player.

"My son Max only likes Luke Toki, the King of the Jungle and hes a bit fed up of watching me now and Lukes not in the series -- which is hilarious, I cant get him to support me," he laughed.

https://10daily.com.au/entertainment/tv/a200224nksqx/mate-i-need-help-how-david-genat-tried-to-save-mat-rogers-from-elimination-20200224?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D43516253529426626213030165139620024700%7CMCORGID%3D508F0C3A53DB1A8A0A490D4D%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1583131462
