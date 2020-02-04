The devious but much-loved Golden God returns for what he refers to as, Revenge. Pure and simple. Perth bred and New York based Supermodel, David is back on the beach and ready to take his game play to a new level even without his best mate Luke by his side. I would love to see Luke on that first day, but hes already done it twice. Im going to need a new spy network to keep an eye out for me this time around, he said.He admits he was not happy walking out of Tribal Council last season with an Idol in his pocket so is going to be more wary this time around, especially when playing with All Stars. But in classic David style, he cant help but joke about how he played last time saying; I was the main hero of the season. I played honestly and with valour.Although not looking forward to eating more rice and living with no shelter, he is looking forward to what winning the game might mean to his family. Winning would be amazing, it would help my family enormously. Id put it toward my kids educations and hopefully a holiday so I can get back to Australia more often. David is the father of three and lives in Brooklyn, New York with his wife Pearl and daughter Rei.