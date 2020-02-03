Lovable and loud, theres been no rest for Daisy coming back to the island. After making it to Jury Villa in Season 4, shes hoping to come back stronger than before.I think Im back because Im crazy Daisy! I give everything 100%! I also tell it like it is and Im not afraid to offend people with my honesty. Im going to try not to be as paranoid this time and keep my cool more, but I am ready!As the youngest of the All Stars, Daisy would like to replicate her strength in challenges and in relationships and would like to find another tight alliance like she had with Shaun. She said: I want to power couple up but maybe be more discreet this time. I also think a strong two should be part of a four, so I want to get a strong team around me this time.A country girl from Queensland and now a Travel Agent in Brisbane, Daisy has maintained her fitness and has spent the time between watching previous seasons of Australian Survivor to remind her of who has played. With it fresh in her mind, shes keen to see the return of players like Henry, David and Locky.While shes not looking forward to the cold and eating rice and beans again, she is looking forward to some big game play. I am hanging for another blindside! Once you get the taste of blood, its hard to stop!