Daisy, 24, Travel Agent Season 4
Lovable and loud, theres been no rest for Daisy coming back to the island. After making it to Jury Villa in Season 4, shes hoping to come back stronger than before.
I think Im back because Im crazy Daisy! I give everything 100%! I also tell it like it is and Im not afraid to offend people with my honesty. Im going to try not to be as paranoid this time and keep my cool more, but I am ready!
As the youngest of the All Stars, Daisy would like to replicate her strength in challenges and in relationships and would like to find another tight alliance like she had with Shaun. She said: I want to power couple up but maybe be more discreet this time. I also think a strong two should be part of a four, so I want to get a strong team around me this time.
A country girl from Queensland and now a Travel Agent in Brisbane, Daisy has maintained her fitness and has spent the time between watching previous seasons of Australian Survivor to remind her of who has played. With it fresh in her mind, shes keen to see the return of players like Henry, David and Locky.
While shes not looking forward to the cold and eating rice and beans again, she is looking forward to some big game play. I am hanging for another blindside! Once you get the taste of blood, its hard to stop!