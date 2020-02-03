The physical threat in the Season 4 trinity with Pia and Janine, Abbey is back for All Stars and ready to take things to the next level.Working closely with her teammates last year, Abbey is hoping to find her next Pia and Janine alliance but knows it wont be easy to recreate saying; I learnt so much more about people and the game when you actually play it, so having another opportunity to play is huge. I had an amazing time last season with Pia and Janine that its going to be strange doing it without them but Im going to build rapport with as any people as I can."My strength is my strength and physical abilities. But I am also social, and being an old real estate agent, I am going to work hard to play the social game. As one of the biggest stars in womens AFL, Abbey has spent the short year between two Survivor seasons keeping her strength up and working out how shed play the game differently.I was so close last time, purely by being myself and being true to myself. But I am going to shake things up a bit more and play all sweet and innocent but actually go hard and be more strategic. And learn how to divert the blame if its coming back on me. Abbey says missing her family, friends and boyfriend Keegan will be hard. Shes looking forward to seeing who shell be playing with, she said: Im looking forward to eating the salt water rice  thats so weird, right?