Because Henry had a crack at getting Harry out at last night's Tribal Council, he is now worried about Harry trying to get him out! However, Henry found the HII at Tribal Council, but it's only allowed to be used at the next TWO Tribal Council's!Henry hopes that Harry 'doesn't have a clue' that he voted for him, so he stays at the top of the camp!In a confessional, Harry states that he believes that Henry put his name down to be voted out!Henry believes that an alliance of himself, Nick & Shonee will be awesome in the game! Both members agree and this alliance is on! Harry believes that Henry is in real trouble now!Over at Vakama, the tribe is still trying to get fire, on DAY THREE of the competition!. This means that their is no food, because there is no fire! Jericho has no idea how they're going to survive the next few days, if they don't get fire soon!