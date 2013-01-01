« previous next »
Author Topic: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!  (Read 106 times)

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
I'll be able to Live Update for y'all tonight!  :conf: :cheer:

Please join me at 7:30pm AEDST (a little under 3 hours now!), for tonight's big episode! :)

While we all wait, here is tonight's episode preview!

Australian Survivor
Previously, on Australian Survivor: All Stars!

24 giants of the game returned! The biggest and the best, the game has ever seen!

Back to play harder, stronger & smarter!

Yellow Tribe & Green Tribe hit the ground running! But it was Yellow Tribe won a ready camp, while Henry & Mat found rewards of their own!

In the Immunity Challenge, Yellow Tribe came out all guns blazing, while Green Tribe's ex-cricketer Lee buckled under the pressure!

But, after Shane blindsided Lydia in the tame they played, she wanted payback & Dirty Harry wanted in. He went to gather the numbers!

At Tribal Council, Shane put up a good fight, but it wasn't enough for the former winner! Lydia & Harry got what they wanted and Henry got his idol!

23 are left! Who will be going home tonight?
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
It's Day 3 at Motuka and it's Lunch time!

In London, Shonee is the Personal Assistant to a very rich man! She then goes on to tell the tribe that she met this man in London, at the back of her house, while offering to walk his dog!  :funny:

Nick says that Shonee is his 'spirit animal on Survivor!'  :funny:

Intro! <3
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
Because Henry had a crack at getting Harry out at last night's Tribal Council, he is now worried about Harry trying to get him out! However, Henry found the HII at Tribal Council, but it's only allowed to be used at the next TWO Tribal Council's!

Henry hopes that Harry 'doesn't have a clue' that he voted for him, so he stays at the top of the camp!

In a confessional, Harry states that he believes that Henry put his name down to be voted out!  :funny:

Henry believes that an alliance of himself, Nick & Shonee will be awesome in the game! Both members agree and this alliance is on! Harry believes that Henry is in real trouble now!

Over at Vakama, the tribe is still trying to get fire, on DAY THREE of the competition!  :funny:. This means that their is no food, because there is no fire! Jericho has no idea how they're going to survive the next few days, if they don't get fire soon!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
AK believes that their are two divisions in the camp: the older, mature people and the younger & fit people! AK knows that David is at the top of the tribe and now the girls are flirting with him!  :funny:

David states how everybody wants to dance with him! 'Foxtrot here David? Cha-Cha here?'  :funny:

The tribe hasn't eaten in over two days! They are hungry and they are cold! They have no flint and are struggling to get a fire! David nearly gets the fire going with two sticks, but it's just all smoke!

Night has fallen and David is still trying to get fire! It's a cold night and everybody's freaking out that their going to freeze!  :funny:

David and Locky manage to get fire! They are the first people in Survivor history to START A FIRE WITHOUT FLINT!

Everybody celebrates around the campfire, as we head to a commercial break!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
We are back!

It's time for a Reward Challenge!

Vakama is shocked that Shane got voted out at the last Tribal Council!

David says he has put war paint on his face 'because he is ready for war'. He got his from charcoal and the other tribe congratulations him!

REWARD CHALLENGE: Three members of each tribe will face off on a floating deck. On my go, you will try to push the other tribe-members into the water. First tribe to push all tribe members into the water, will score a point. The first tribe to score three points will win Reward!

The winners will win a trip to the Survivor Supermarket, where they can choose which items they can bring back to camp!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
The first round is Moana, Brooke & Daisy v Lydia, Sharn & Abbey!

Daisy manages to push Lydia into the water and then goes to help push Abbey in! They do so!

In the end, Daisy

Yellow Tribe 1-0 Green Tribe!

Next round is Nick, Lee & Zach (Green) v Locky, Mat & David! (Yellow)

Lochy & Lee both go into the water and are both out!

The challenge is stop! Zach heard a pop in his right knee! He is able to walk on it and chooses to sit the Challenge out! It is now 2 v 1! It's now Nick v Mat & David!  :funny: David decides to make it fair and let Mat take him on 1 on 1! Nick goes in and Yellow win!

Yellow Tribe 2-0 Green Tribe!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
This round is for the girls! Flick, Phoebe & Jacqui v Michelle, Abbey & Shonee!

Shonee & Flick both go in! Jacqui & Michelle both also go in! It's now Abbey v Phoebe!

Abbey then tries to twerk her way to victory! Abbey and Phoebe have been fighting to push each other in for 20 MINUTES!  :funny: :funny:

Abbey very violently smacks Phoebe in the throat and then Phoebe fights back and shoves Abbey to the mat! This challenge is very funny!  :funny:

Abbey pushes Phoebe over the edge and she tumbles in!  :funny:

Yellow Tribe 2-1 Green Tribe

The next round is all boys, so it's Henry, John & Lee (Green) v Locky, Mat & David (Yellow)
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
Mat & John both goes into the water!

David & Henry are having a nice little chat and forget for a second that they are wrestling!  :funny:

The Zen Hen goes into the water, courtesy of The Golden God!  :funny:

Locky & David then manage to push Lee in the water AND YELLOW TRIBE WINS IMMUNITY!

Not going to lie, but was a pretty AWESOME challenge!

Only two members of the Yellow Tribe get to go to the shop and they choose Locky & Phoebe!

Phoebe wanted to go the Survivor Shop, because it could change her Survivor game!

Commercials
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
We are back!

Daisy is very proud of herself, because she managed to beat the Survivor Challenge Beast in the wrestling challenge!

Everyone on the tribe thinks that the shop will sell basic items and believes that they sent 2 people, because Jericho thinks there will be a 'moral dilemma' involved!

Meanwhile, Locky & Phoebe manage to arrive at the Survivor shop! Phoebe only won one Reward in her first 31 days of Season 1 and the chicken didn't lay any eggs!  :funny:

The Survivor Supermarket has many items, but the castaways are only allowed to choose 5 times! They can either keep them for themselves or they can share with the rest of the tribe!

Locky & Phoebe decided to take the tarp, the cookies (they eat it themselves :funny:), the flint, the 'Reward Ticket' & a bunch of food!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
Phoebe & Locky decide to hide the cookies and then use the cookies for leverage for safety in the game!

Locky & Phoebe tell the rest of the tribe what they got, but AK & Jericho suspect that Locky & Phoebe were lying about something!

Locky & Phoebe decides to tell their alliance that they have cookies and they're allowed to eat them! They then go to show them and everyone has a cookie!

David believes that he is a good alliance right now and that he will pick people off, one by one!

Commercials
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
We are back!

It's time for our Immunity Challenge!

Michelle says 'a win today will give us lots more confidence'

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE: On my go, you will scramble under an obstacle and over a cargo net to the top. At the top, you will roll six barrels down the ramp and then at the ground, you will put the barrels on the stands. Finally, two members of your tribe will attempt to throw sandbags on the barrels! First tribe to land all sandbags on the barrels, will win Immunity! 

In this challenge, Tarzan will be on the bench for the Yellow Tribe! He then searches in the grass and under his seat for an Immunity Idol!  :funny:

For Immunity, this challenge is on! 
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
At the end of getting the barrels down, the Green Team is just in front! The Yellow Tribe's barrel gets stuck on the way down LMAO

Tribes then need to 'walk' their barrels to the stands at the end of the course! They need to go one at a time as well! They need to take their barrels on a ropes course; if they fall off, then they need to go back to the start! After they finish the Ropes course, they need to roll their barrels and then put them into the crates at the end of the course!

Henry & Lee are throwing their sandbags into the barrels!

The Green Tribe has a HUGE LEAD at the moment! Mat & AK are throwing sandbags for Yellow Tribe! They are catching up FAST!

MOKUTA WINS IMMUNITY, WHICH MEANS VAKUMA HAS A DATE WITH JLP AT TRIBAL COUNCIL!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
Daisy says that no-one wants to go home first on an All-Star season, but those who didn't pull their weight should be worried tonight!

Mat says there's no more divisions anymore; it's battle time!

Commercials!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
We're back!

Mat is expecting a few fireworks at Tribal Council tonight! Mat knows he's in a minority alliance, but he thinks this can work!

Daisy and the seven strong alliance wants Moana out, so they can split up her and Mat, because they are a strong couple!

David doesn't want Moana and instead he wants Jericho! 'The Cookie Monster's going down, without getting a single cookie'  :funny:

Michelle believes that Jericho and her are a very strong partnership and they could make a strong way to the final!

Mat is very concerned for Mo and wants his alliance to vote off Daisy!

Jericho is going to try and recruit AK & Phoebe on their side, so it's 7-5 to them!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
Phoebe knows she's the swing vote tonight and is torn between her two options!

Mat knows that tonight is going to be a battle and that he'll fight like hell to keep Moana around!

David feels powerful right now and thinks that their going to blindside Jericho tonight!

Jericho believes that AK & Phoebe are on his side now and that he's going to 'put on a big show tonight'

Commercials
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
We are back!

Vakama Tribe arrives at Tribal Council, dips their torches in the flame 'in this game, fire represents life. When it's gone, so are you'

Phoebe says 'a lot has changed' since she was last at Tribal Council

David is very excited to be back at Tribal Council!

Flick says tonight's vote is 'based on the best person to get rid of'

'But who's us' Jericho

Moana believes that there is a division in the tribe. Phoebe agrees, saying their is two groups in the tribe

AK is trying to listen to the clues being thrown out tonight and will make his decision when he goes to vote
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
AK knows he needs to make the right decision tonight, that being the right decision of his game

Phoebe knows that she also needs the numbers, but she also wants a tribe that can win challenges

Jericho states that his attached to many of his tribe members and it's 'tearing him apart' that someone will go home tonight. He is putting on fake crying on the whole tribe, LMAO this is hilarious!  :funny: :funny: :funny:

Phoebe states that she is torn about tonight's vote. 'It's very hard'

'It's time to vote'

Commercials 
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
We are back!

'It's time to vote'

The members of Vakama go up to vote! Jericho votes for Daisy & David votes for Jericho...

'I'll go count the votes!'

'If anyone has a Hidden Immunity Idol and wishes to play it, now would be the time to do so!'

No-one plays their HII!

'I'll read the votes!'
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
'DAISY'
'DAISY'
'DAISY'
'DAISY'
'JERICHO'
'JERICHO'
'JERICHO'
'JERICHO'
'DAISY'
'JERICHO'
'JERICHO'

'2nd person voted out of Australian Survivor: All-Stars...'
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
'JERICHO'!

'Jericho, the tribe has spoken!' :torche

'Well any tribe can have a rift, but in a tribe of All-Stars, it's more likely that this rift, is bigger than the Grand Canyon!'

Tomorrow night, on Australian Survivor: All-Stars
Show content
They're All-Stars and they're here to win, at any cost!
Get ready for one of the most epic Tribal's, the game as ever seen!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
Jericho got blindsided and states that there is a first time for everything!

Jericho knows that Mat is an underdog, but Jericho hopes Mat comes up and wins!
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 2 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
And that's all for tonight's episode! So, wow, the two winners of the show have both been eliminated first!  :funny:

Thank you for joining me tonight and I hope to see more of you tomorrow!  :waves:
