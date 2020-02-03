The new edition of the reality "Dancing for a dream" has a scheduled starting date on April 20th, as a main segment of the TV program "Showmatch" on El Trece Channel. As in all the previous nine season, Marcelo Tinelli will host.
The competence, that is an adaptation of the Mexican reality of the same name - and it's based on "Dancing with the stars" -, consists of a couple formed by a television or theatrical personality and a professional dancer who must demonstrate their dancing skills in different musical rhythms. Each couple receives the critics and score of a jury. Couples who do not reach the cutoff score should dance once more, after which the jury choose to "save" a certain number of pairs until only two remain. One of them is then eliminated by public vote through text messages or phone calls.
When there are four couples remaining in the contest a draw is done for them to clash in duels. The two winning couples face each other in a final, in which only the public has the decision to proclaim a winner.
Here the winners of the previous seasons:
First Season (2006)Carmen Barbieri
& Cristian Ponce
Second Season (2006)Florencia de la V
& Manuel Rodriguez
Third Season (2006)Carla Conte
& Guillermo Conforte
Fourth Season (2007)Celina Rucci
& Matías Sayago
Fifth season (2008)Carolina Ardohain
& Nicolás Armengol
In 2009 there was a variation on the structure of the contest, in which the teams consisted of a main figure and a dance troop.
Silvina Escudero
Sixth season (2010)Fabio "La Mole" Moli
& Mariana Conci
Seventh season (2011) & Eighth season (2012)Hernan Piquín
& Noelia Pompa
Ninth season (2014)Marcos "Bicho" Gómez & Anita Martínez
Tenth season (2015)Federico Bal & Laura Fernández
Eleventh season (2016)Pedro Alfonso & Flor Vigna
Twelfth season (2017)Flor Vigna & Gonzalo Gerber
Thirteenth season (2018)Julián Serrano/Sofía Morandi
Fourteenth season (2019)Nicolás Occhiato/Florencia Jazmín Peña