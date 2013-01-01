« previous next »
Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!

Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« on: Today at 12:12:05 AM »
Welcome to the Premiere Episode of Australian Survivor: All-Stars!  :cheer: :conf:

Please read the below notice before you post on this thread! :)


IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Australians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!

Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

Also, if you are watching anything but the Network 10 feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread!
 
SO PLEASE *NO OUTCOMES* to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time! And NO FUTURE SPOILERS either!

Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

:party:
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:17:33 AM »
I'm sadly aren't available to live update tonight! :(

If any RFFer is available to update, then please do so! Your efforts will be greatly thanked! It's just over 2 hours until show time!

While we wait, here's the episode's preview/synopsis for tonight! Enjoy the premiere episode of this very special All-Stars season everyone! :)



Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:48:58 AM »
24 gather in Fiji for All Stars.

Reward Challenge: Push heavy platform on beach to gather bonfire supplies. Once done, one person grabs a torch, where an immunity idol clue is hidden (found by Henry & Mat). Light bonfire and burn rope to win reward.

Reward: Fully built shelter. Green tribe won (Mokuta).

Idol Clue: Idol is hidden at tribal council in tree behind torches. Good for first three tribals.
Henry told Mat about the clue but now fears losing knowing that it means that Mat will get an idol.

Immunity: Run over A-frames, smash through tunnels of sticks, four people get six members across a gap, same four smash open boxes, final two toss balls from boxes into goal held open by their tribe members, first to five wins immunity (a sword  :tup:). Yellow tribe won (Vakama).

Lydia had a score to settle with Shane & Harry attempted to deflect attention by working on the plan with Lydia. Shane started sneaking, heard her name, and threw out Harry's name (while walking behind him  :funny:). Henry doesn't want to do the easy vote and considers Harry due to connection (and unsaid but they just saw Dirty Harry emerge on the previous season). Nick thinks the move is too soon.

Tribal Council: Lydia wants to keep it simple. Shane thinks voting for out a winner is a boring move. Nick is saying that's Day 2. Lydia says that she's reconciled with Shane. Shane does believe that. Sharn thinks the group should stay strong. Henry brings up idols, and Harry says that Shane's hunting has put him to shame. Shane's responds assures Harry that she doesn't have one.

Time to vote

Lydia: Shane
Harry: Shane (Don't f--- with Dirty Harry.  :funny:)
Henry: Dirty Harry
Shane: Harry

Count the votes

No HII

Shane
Shane
Shane
Harry
Harry
Dirty Harry
Shane
Shane
Shane

First person voted out of All Stars...

Shane

Henry grabs the idol on the way out.

Preview: Brutal challenge & possible medical call, Shonee creates circle of trust "villains are the naught ones that are up to no good, and I wanna know what they're planning", Jericho "you play hard or you go home."

Harry votes: Sharn, Shane, Henry
Rouge Michelle vote from Lee  :duno:

Shane: "I'm still a 1/2 million dollars richer than they are."  :funny:


Still don't get why 10 held off on the cast reveal until the premiere. One episode in and there are already some strong personalities clashing. Combining the tribal HII twist and the clue hidden and challenge was pretty good. Henry finding it could lead to a fun moment but also lead him to overplay too soon. Unfortunate that Shane suffered the same fate as Tina in US All Stars, though part of me is glad that removing the one winner from the tribe ends the conversation of an easy vote. Hard to see them getting much easier than this.
Re: Australian Survivor All-Stars Episode 1 LIVE SHOW UPDATES & DISCUSSION Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:14:54 PM »
i can't belive i'm saying this but gooo shonee  :lol:
