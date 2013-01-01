24 gather in Fiji for All Stars.Reward Challenge: Push heavy platform on beach to gather bonfire supplies. Once done, one person grabs a torch, where an immunity idol clue is hidden (found by Henry & Mat). Light bonfire and burn rope to win reward.Reward: Fully built shelter. Green tribe won (Mokuta).Idol Clue: Idol is hidden at tribal council in tree behind torches. Good for first three tribals.Henry told Mat about the clue but now fears losing knowing that it means that Mat will get an idol.Immunity: Run over A-frames, smash through tunnels of sticks, four people get six members across a gap, same four smash open boxes, final two toss balls from boxes into goal held open by their tribe members, first to five wins immunity (a sword). Yellow tribe won (Vakama).Lydia had a score to settle with Shane & Harry attempted to deflect attention by working on the plan with Lydia. Shane started sneaking, heard her name, and threw out Harry's name (while walking behind him). Henry doesn't want to do the easy vote and considers Harry due to connection (and unsaid but they just saw Dirty Harry emerge on the previous season). Nick thinks the move is too soon.Tribal Council: Lydia wants to keep it simple. Shane thinks voting for out a winner is a boring move. Nick is saying that's Day 2. Lydia says that she's reconciled with Shane. Shane does believe that. Sharn thinks the group should stay strong. Henry brings up idols, and Harry says that Shane's hunting has put him to shame. Shane's responds assures Harry that she doesn't have one.Time to voteLydia: ShaneHarry: Shane (Don't f--- with Dirty Harry.Henry: Dirty HarryShane: HarryCount the votesNo HIIShaneShaneShaneHarryHarryDirty HarryShaneShaneShaneFirst person voted out of All Stars...ShaneHenry grabs the idol on the way out.Preview: Brutal challenge & possible medical call, Shonee creates circle of trust "villains are the naught ones that are up to no good, and I wanna know what they're planning", Jericho "you play hard or you go home."Harry votes: Sharn, Shane, HenryRouge Michelle vote from LeeShane: "I'm still a 1/2 million dollars richer than they are."Still don't get why 10 held off on the cast reveal until the premiere. One episode in and there are already some strong personalities clashing. Combining the tribal HII twist and the clue hidden and challenge was pretty good. Henry finding it could lead to a fun moment but also lead him to overplay too soon. Unfortunate that Shane suffered the same fate as Tina in US All Stars, though part of me is glad that removing the one winner from the tribe ends the conversation of an easy vote. Hard to see them getting much easier than this.