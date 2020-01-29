« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE MAZE  (Read 175 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50790
  • TAR Detective
THE MAZE
« on: January 29, 2020, 11:24:24 AM »
The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.

...


As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-quest-disney-plus-reality-maze-meet-chimps-pixar-1203484822/

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6986
  • The best shows out there!
Re: THE MAZE
« Reply #1 on: January 29, 2020, 04:43:54 PM »
This show sounds really cool! Looking forward to watch it!  :conf: :cheer:

There are so many good shows coming in 2020! <3
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6986
  • The best shows out there!
Re: THE MAZE
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:47 AM »
Casting is open! Key details that you all need to know!

Applicants must be available to film for four weeks in June and July 2020 if selected.
Applicants must be legal U.S. residents and have passports valid through February 2021.
One adult (18+) and one tween/teen (age 11-15) can apply together!

11-15 seems a little crazy if you ask me. 12-17 would be more appropriate, but if you're eligible for this show, I'll say that you should apply for it! <3



Here is the casting website/information! :)
http://www.themazecasting.com/?fbclid=IwAR3wG9E_CLC3f7bx18Xvbl_G0NoP2vDjixi2m3FPrDJnuWynrG2Rjt4Qqvk
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 