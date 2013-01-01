The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room....As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.