THE MAZE
« on: Today at 11:24:24 AM »
The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.

As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-quest-disney-plus-reality-maze-meet-chimps-pixar-1203484822/

Re: THE MAZE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:43:54 PM »
This show sounds really cool! Looking forward to watch it!  :conf: :cheer:

There are so many good shows coming in 2020! <3
