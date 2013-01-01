« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE MAZE  (Read 22 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 50743
  • TAR Detective
THE MAZE
« on: Today at 11:24:24 AM »
The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.

...


As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-quest-disney-plus-reality-maze-meet-chimps-pixar-1203484822/

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 