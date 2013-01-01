The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.
As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-quest-disney-plus-reality-maze-meet-chimps-pixar-1203484822/