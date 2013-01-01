https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-quest-disney-plus-reality-maze-meet-chimps-pixar-1203484822/
Disney Plus is reviving The Quest, a critically acclaimed but short-lived fantasy reality series that aired on ABC in summer 2014. Casting is under way for a new version of the series, which will now focus on teenage contestants.The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.
The four projects were announced Wednesday at the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans. These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney Plus nonfiction content philosophy, said Agnes Chu, senior VP of content for the streamer.
The original The Quest production team is all back for the shows revival, including New Media Collectives van Munster, Doganieri and Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race), Court Fives Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings) and Jane Fleming; Scout Productions David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric (Queer Eye).The revival will once again be filmed at a castle outside Vienna, Australia, and mix a scripted storyline with adult actors playing various roles in the fantasy world of Everealm with the unscripted reactions and competition elements that come from the shows teenage contestants. The players will use their knowledge from fantasy books, games and movies to compete in a world created via a mix of computer-generated effects, creature design and practical effects. Five years after the original, the producers said its now much easier to embed and incorporate technology into the show.
Van Munster (above) said he pitched Disney Plus on a Quest revival soon after the streamer was announced. Were going bigger on the scripted part, he said. Its a high-end reality competition. The location is a beautiful castle outside Vienna, and the woodlands and lakes around it. Visually and story-wise, its much broader.
Why teen contestants? Van Munster said the goal is for family viewing. The original show got a tremendous reaction from teenage viewers, he said.
Added Rob Eric, chief creative officer at Scout Productions: The Quest is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy. There is no better partner than Disney+ for this type of enchanted storytelling.As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.