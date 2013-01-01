« previous next »
The QUEST RETURNS!
https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/the-quest-disney-plus-reality-maze-meet-chimps-pixar-1203484822/

Disney Plus is reviving The Quest, a critically acclaimed but short-lived fantasy reality series that aired on ABC in summer 2014. Casting is under way for a new version of the series, which will now focus on teenage contestants.

The Amazing Race executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of The Quest, and theyre also behind The Maze, a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.

The four projects were announced Wednesday at the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans. These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney Plus nonfiction content philosophy, said Agnes Chu, senior VP of content for the streamer.

The original The Quest production team is all back for the shows revival, including New Media Collectives van Munster, Doganieri and Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race), Court Fives Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings) and Jane Fleming; Scout Productions David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric (Queer Eye).

The revival will once again be filmed at a castle outside Vienna, Australia, and mix a scripted storyline  with adult actors playing various roles in the fantasy world of Everealm  with the unscripted reactions and competition elements that come from the shows teenage contestants. The players will use their knowledge from fantasy books, games and movies to compete in a world created via a mix of computer-generated effects, creature design and practical effects. Five years after the original, the producers said its now much easier to embed and incorporate technology into the show.

 
Van Munster (above) said he pitched Disney Plus on a Quest revival soon after the streamer was announced. Were going bigger on the scripted part, he said. Its a high-end reality competition. The location is a beautiful castle outside Vienna, and the woodlands and lakes around it. Visually and story-wise, its much broader.

Why teen contestants? Van Munster said the goal is for family viewing. The original show got a tremendous reaction from teenage viewers, he said.

Added Rob Eric, chief creative officer at Scout Productions: The Quest is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy. There is no better partner than Disney+ for this type of enchanted storytelling.


As for The Maze, the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and fairytale villages. Eventually theyll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. The Maze will likely make it to air before The Quest.
Re: The QUEST RETURNS!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:49:49 PM »
Peach, I think you mean Vienna, Austria, not Vienna, Australia, because as far as I know, there is no Vienna is Australia!  :funny: :lol:
Re: The QUEST RETURNS!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:27 PM »
I quoted the article as it was. The author has since corrected. Thought it was funny!
